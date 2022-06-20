Video
Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Israeli security forces stand guard at a crossing, near the site where a Palestinian worker was shot dead, in the West Bank city of Qalqilya on June 19. A Palestinian worker was shot dead by Israeli forces while crossing a security           barrier in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said. The Palestinian health ministry identified the man killed as Nabil Ghanem, 53, from the West Bank city of Nablus. An Israeli army spokesperson said forces had shot at "a      suspect who vandalised the security fence".    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

