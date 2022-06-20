Video
Home Foreign News

Israel says warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 320

JERUSALEM, June 19: Israeli warplanes hit Hamas military sites in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in retaliation for rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave run by the Islamist movement, the Israeli army said.
"A short while ago, in response to the rocket attack, (Israeli military) aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.
The strikes came after Hamas "launched a rocket... toward Israeli civilians in southern Israel", it said, adding the projectile was intercepted by Israeli air defences.
The Israeli "aircraft targeted a weapons manufacturing site located inside a Hamas military post and an additional three military posts belonging to Hamas," the statement said.
After the strikes balls of flame shot into the air, leaving dark smoke drifting over the territory.
Later Saturday, Israel said it was suspending an increase in entry permits for Palestinian workers from Gaza announced earlier this week in response to the rocket fire.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the air raids, in the southeast of Gaza City, were an "extension of the aggression against Palestinian territory in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank," after the killing of three Palestinians on Friday.
Twelve Palestinians were also wounded in Friday's Israeli army raid in Jenin, a stronghold of armed Palestinian factions in the West Bank.    -AFP


