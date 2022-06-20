59 arrested on various charges in five districts

A total of 59 people have been detained on different charges in five districts- Rajshahi, Barishal, Munshiganj, Joypurhat and Cox's Bazar, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 50 people were arrested on different charges in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 16 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 34 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 17 were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

BARISHAL: Police, in separate drives, arrested five fake members of DB Police in connection with snatching an auto-rickshaw on Friday and Saturday.

The arrested persons are Md Shakhawat Munshi, 40, of Khandarpara area in Gopalganj, Md Jahir Hasan Molla, 35, of Bhanga Upazila in Faridpur, Md Sohel Hawlader, 40, of Sadar Upazila in Patuakhali; and Md Mohsin Sheikh, 48, and Md Amirul Islam, 40, residents of Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura.

Police sources said they were members of a snatching gang.

On June 13, they snatched an auto-rickshaw owned by one Kazi Kamal from Bakultala area under Airport Police Station (PS) in the district faking themselves as DB members.

The victim's wife Mst Tania lodged a case with Airport PS on June 17 in this regard.

Following this, police conducted separate drives across the country on Friday and Saturday, and arrested them.

Deputy Commissioner (North) of Barishal Metropolitan Police Md Zakir Hossain Majumder, PPM, confirmed the matter.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police on Friday night arrested a convicted criminal in a murder case in Sreenagar Upazila of the district.

The arrested man is Sohel Chowkider, 34, son of Osman Chowkider, a resident of Purba Baghra Village in the upazila.

He was convicted in life-term in jail in connection with killing Shahin in the upazila eight years back.

He was on the run for the last eight years.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him from Dhaka on Friday night.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreenagar PS Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in a drive, arrested a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) under the Digital Security Act from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday evening.

The arrested person is Khwaja Al Amin Sohag, 48, son of District Awami League Advisor Khwaja Shamsul Alam. He was former deputy social service affairs secretary of District Unit of BCL.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said Joypurhat Municipality AL President Iqbal Hossain lodged a case against Sohag under the Digital Security Act over his derogatory post on the AL leaders on Facebook on Thursday.

Following this, police arrested Sohag from Purba Bazar area in the district town on Friday evening.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Two terrorists were arrested following a gunfight with police at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Besides, a foreign-made rifle, a foreign-made pistol, four local made guns, a large number of bullets and yaba tablets were also seized from their possession.

"An exchange of firing between Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and terrorists took place at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya on Thursday night," said 8 APBn Battalion Commander Police Superintend Mohammad Shihab Kaiser Khan while addressing a press conference at Ukhiya on Friday afternoon.

He said the arrested persons are Mohammad Hossain, 30, and Zahed Hossain, 30, residents of Block-C of Camp 15.

Shihab Kaiser Khan said five to six suspects were going to the Camp No. 20 on Thursday night. When the APBn personnel challenged them, they opened fire from their guns. Police also fired at them for self-defence. At one stage, the terrorists started retreating and fleeing. Police also chased them. The terrorists left a blue colour bag. Searching the bag, police found an automatic rifle made in the USA and 491 bullets.

The police superintend said police launched a raid into the Camp No. 18 at around 1:30am, several hours after the incident of gunfight. At that time, police arrested two Rohingya terrorists and seized a foreign pistol, and three rounds of live bullets. After questioning them, police learnt that the arrested two Rohingya terrorists took part during the gunfight with police.

However, none of the APBn personnel was injured in the firing.

8APBn's Additional Superintend of Police Md Kamran Hossain said the law enforcers launched an investigation to determine how the heavy arms and bullets entered the Rohingya camp.