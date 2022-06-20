Woman falls from mango tree, dies

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, June 19: A woman died as she fell down from a mango tree in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rumana Aktar, 36, wife of Sabuj Mia of Soail Village at Meduari Union in the upazila.

Locals said Rumana climbed a mango tree beside their house but unconsciously she fell down and got injured seriously.

Later on, family members took her to a local hospital where on-duty doctor declared her dead.

The matter was confirmed by deceased's fraternal cousin Shahjahan.











