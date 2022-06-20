

A tree plantation programme was held on Rampur Girls' High School premises in Feni Town on Sunday. National Children Task Force organized the event with its District Unit President Bibi Halima Akhter Happy in the chair. NCTF Advisor Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan attended the programme as chief guest. Head Teacher of Rampur Girls' High School Abul Hashem and Vice-President of District Teachers' Association Fayez Ahmed Fakir were also present at that time. photo: observer