Workshop on preventing misuse of drugs held

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, June 19: A workshop on preventing misuse of drugs was held in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday to formulate an integrated action plan for building social movement.

The upazila administration hosted the workshop in collaboration with Department of Narcotics Control at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Manjurul Hafiz joined the event as chief guest while Sonargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tawhid Elahi presided over the workshop. Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Samsul Islam Bhuiyan, its Vice-Chairman Mahmuda Akter Fancy and Upazila Awami League Joint Convenor Engineer Masudur Rahman Masum, among others, were also present at the programme.











