Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:12 PM
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in Mymensingh, Barishal

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in different cases in two districts- Mymensingh and Barishal, in two days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a man accused in a rape case in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The arrested person is Sadiqul Islam alias Rajab, 22, a resident of the upazila.
Police sources said he is an accused in a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Gafargaon Police Station (PS).
However, the law enforcers arrested him from Rasulpur Bharvara Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila in the morning.
The arrested was sent to jail on the day following a court order.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Farooq Ahmed confirmed the matter.
BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man for raping a minor girl in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested man is Hafiz Hawlader, son of Menaz Uddin, a resident of Bejgati Village in the upazila.
RAB-8 sources said Hafiz raped the girl, 11, daughter of his cousin, on May 31 last.
The victim's grandmother Rubina Begum lodged a case with Gournadi Model PS accusing Hafiz.
Accused Hafiz was on the run since then.
Later on, a team of RAB-8 arrested him from Savar in Dhaka on Friday.
The arrested was handed over to Gournadi Model PS on Friday evening.
However, he was sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order.
Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the matter.


