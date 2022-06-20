Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Three people including a teenage girl and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Barguna and Pirojpur, in recent times.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 26, son of Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of Kailar Diar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Sumon committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his house at around 10 am.

Being informed, police recovered him body from the scene and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das said Sumon gave Tk 8.70 lakh to one Sanaullah of Nimtala Kanthal Village for job purpose. But he did not get the job. Later on, he demanded his money back from Sanaullah. As Sanaullah refused to give him the money back Sumon committed suicide out of frustration.

However, the law enforcers arrested Sanaullah in this regard.

Filing of a case with Gomasatapur PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

AMTALI, BARGUNA: A teenage girl, who drank poison in Amtali Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBCH) on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tamanna Akhter, 18, daughter of Bacchu Mia, a resident of Uttar Taktabunia Village in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at a local college.

Police sources said one Sujon Hawlader, a fruit seller and son of Moklesur Rahman of Tarikata Village in the upazila, developed a love affair with Tamana Akhter about one and a half years back. He raped her several times with false promise of marriage.

Later on, Tamanna pressurised him for marriage.

But Sujon's family refused to make Tamanna as Sujon's wife.

Following this, Tamanna drank poison on Monday afternoon out of grief.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to the SBMCH, where she died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

Amtali PS OC AKM Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shimu Begum, 27, wife of Shahidul Islam of Pashchim Mithakhali Village in the upazila. The couple lived in a rented house in Boro Machhua area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the couple had often been locked into altercations as Shahidul is a womaniser.

Following this, Shimu hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the rented house on Tuesday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's brother Anwar Parvez lodged a case with Mathbaria PS on Wednesday accusing three people including Shahidul.

Following this, police arrested Shahidul.

The arrested was produced before the court on Thursday.

Mathbaria PS OC Md Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.











