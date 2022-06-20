SUST Press Club gets new body

SYLHET, June 19: The 18th executive committee of Press Club of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been formed for 2022-23.

Nazmul Huda (Daily Bhorer Kagoj) and Abdullah Al Masud (Desh Rupantor) have been elected President and General Secretary of the club.

The election began at 12 noon on the campus and continued till 1pm, said Chief Election Commissioner Associate Professor Md Mahbubul Hakim of the Economics Department. He announced the results at 1.30 pm.

Other office-bearers of the committee are: Vice-President Rashedul Hasan (Daily Campus), Joint GS Nurul Islam Rudra (Daily Kaler Kantha), Treasurer Hasan Naeem (Bangla News 24.com) and Office Secretary Jubaidul Haque Robin (Daily Jugantar).

Tanvir Hasan (Ajker Kagoj), Md Shadman Shabab (Bangla Vision) and Adnan Hridoy (Daily Odhikar) have been selected as executive members.











