

Rice, vegetable prices stable in Rajshahi

In a gap of week, lemon price registered a big decrease.

According to trading sources, per haali (four pieces) lemon is selling at Tk 2-12 on size basis. But per haali was selling at Tk 8-20 in the last week.

Besides, flour is selling at Tk 38-40 per kg against Tk 45 week back.

Among others, Minicat rice is selling at Tk 58-65 per kg, Swarna at Tk 47-50, Nazirshail at Tk 78, Athash new at Tk 60 and old at Tk 62, Jhirashail at Tk 65 and Aush at Tk 50.

Soya bean is selling according to the latest price fixed by the government. A Tk 7 per litre increase in soya bean oil has been proposed in the budget. Per litre soya bean was selling at Tk 198 in the last week. This week one litre bottled soya bean is seen selling at Tk 205 at Saheb Bazar in the city.

Traders are selling carrot at the highest price like the previous week. Per kg carrot is selling at Tk 170-180. Not so change was seen in vegetable prices, compared to last week's.

But per kg cucumber that was selling at Tk 80 in the last week is selling at Tk 40 this week. Red tomato is selling at Tk 70-80 per kg. The price was the same in the last week.

Long bean and brinjal registered little decreases. Per kg long bean is selling at Tk 50-60 while brinjal at Tk 40-50. Bitter gourd is selling at Tk 40-50 per kg against last week's Tk 50-60.

Besides, green papaya is selling at Tk 35-40 per kg, pointed gourd at Tk 15, okra and sponge gourd, snake gourd at Tk 25-35 per kg. Compared to last week's prices, these vegetable prices remained unchanged.

New cabbage is selling at Tk 25-30 per piece.

Trader Shariful said, usually vegetable prices remain high at this time; because the supply of vegetables is thin in bazaars. "We anticipate vegetables will maintain high prices for the next few months. With arrival of winter vegetables, the prices will come down again."

Traders are selling per kg imported garlic at Tk 110 and local one at Tk 70-100 per kg. Potato is selling at Tk 30 per kg. Onion is selling at Tk 35-40. Chilli is selling at Tk 40 per kg.

Fish trader Mukhlesur Rahman said, in a week gap, there has been no change in the fish price. On category basis, per kg hilsa is selling at Tk 800 to 1,300, ruhi at Tk 300 to 450, tilapia and pungus at Tk 160 to 180, stinging cat fish at Tk 300 to 460, butter fish at Tk 400 to 450, cat fish at Tk 160, boal at Tk 1,000, climbing cat fish at Tk 250, kantapatashi at Tk 1,200, banshpata at Tk 1,600, baila at Tk 1,000, mrigel at Tk 180, silver carp at Tk 160, shoal at Tk 600, tengra at Tk 500, carp at Tk 350 and shrimp at Tk 1,000 to 1,200.

In a week gap, chicken prices decreased in city bazaars. Traders are selling broiler chicken at Tk 140-150 per kg against last week's Tk 150-155. Sonali chicken is selling at Tk 245 to 260 per kg, red layer at Tk 250 white layer at Tk 220 and swan at Tk 400 per kg.

Beef is selling at Tk 620-650 against Tk 630-650 last week. Mutton is selling at Tk 850 per kg while goat meat at Tk 700 to 750.











