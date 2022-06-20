Farmer electrocuted in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, June 19: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hafiz Molla, 38, a resident of Balakair Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

He was the owner of an irrigation pump in the village.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Ahaduzzaman said Hafiz Molla was working in his irrigation pump next to his house in the area in the morning.

At one stage, Hafiz came in contact with an electric wire at around 8am while he was removing irrigation equipment from his irrigation house in the area, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued Hafiz and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the SI added.









