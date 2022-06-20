Man held with gold bars at Benapole

SHARSHA, JASHORE, June 19: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday arrested a man when he was smuggling gold in India through Benapole Land Port in Sharsha Upazila of the district.

The arrested man is Moniruzzaman, 40, son of Sher Ali, a resident of Namaz Village under Benapole Port Police Station (PS) in the upazila.

Jashore 49 BGB Commander Lt Col Shahed Minhaz Siddiquee said on infirmation, a team of BGB conducted a drive at Navaran Bazar in the morning, arrested Moniruzzaman along with 10 gold bars from a bus coming from Dhaka.

After filing of a case with Benapole Port PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the BGB official added.















