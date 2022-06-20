Video
Home Countryside

Man held with gold bars at Benapole

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Our Correspondent

SHARSHA, JASHORE, June 19: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday arrested a man when he was smuggling gold in India through Benapole Land Port in Sharsha Upazila of the district.
The arrested man is Moniruzzaman, 40, son of Sher Ali, a resident of Namaz Village under Benapole Port Police Station (PS) in the upazila.
Jashore 49 BGB Commander Lt Col Shahed Minhaz Siddiquee said on infirmation, a team of BGB conducted a drive at Navaran Bazar in the morning, arrested Moniruzzaman along with 10 gold bars from a bus coming from Dhaka.
After filing of a case with Benapole Port PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the BGB official added.


