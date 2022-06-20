Lightning strike kills two in Cox's Bazar, Gazipur

Two men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Gazipur, on Saturday and Sunday.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Ramjan Ali, 42, son of Md Hossain, a resident of Abdupara area under Mogmana union in the upazila.

Mogmana Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Yunus Chowdhury said thunderbolt struck on Ramjan in Shorotkhola area under Mogmana Union in the upazila at around 1pm when he was catching fish in a canal, which left him unconscious.

Locals rescued the fisherman and took him to Pekua Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

GAZIPUR: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sobhan, 55, a resident of Majidchala area under Fulbaria Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdus Sobhan went to fetch cattle in a field next to his house in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving Abdus Sobhan dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Fulbaria Police Station Sohel Molla confirmed the incident.











