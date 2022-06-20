Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four nabbed, drugs seized in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman were nabbed and a huge volume of drugs seized in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Feni and Naogaon, in two days.  
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested two persons along with 655 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.
The arrested persons are: Kulsum, 36, wife of Md Jahangir Mia of Pashchim Tarapasha Village in Sadar Upazila; and Md Nazmul Hasan, 45, son of late Kalu Mia of Adarshapara Village under Pakundia Upazila in the district.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Tarapasha area in the afternoon and arrested Kulsum with 370 yaba tablets.
In another drive, RAB members arrested Nazmul along with 285 yaba tablets from Chowdashata area on Saturday afternoon.
Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act have been filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station in these connections, the RAB official added.
FENI: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives, recovered drugs worth about Tk 3,97,500 in the district in two days.
BGB sources said on information, a team of Feni Battalion 4 BGB recovered 67 bottles of Indian whiskey, 4kg of hemp and 25 bottles of phensedyl after conducting separate drives in Ali Nagar, Chhagalnaiya and Madhupur BOP areas on Saturday morning.
Earlier, a team of Debpur BOP under Feni Battalion 4 BGB recovered 82kg of hemp worth about Tk 2.73 lakh from Joynagar area on Friday night.      
However, no one was arrested in the drives. Feni Battalion 4 BGB Commander Lt Col AKM Ariful Islam confirmed the matter, adding that drives are going on to nab the smugglers.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: BGB members arrested two drug dealers along with phensedyl from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Friday.
The arrested are Md Nur Islam, 25, son of Khairul Islam of Chakla Village in Badalgachhi Upazila, and Md Ripon Hossain, 26, son of Hamidul Islam of Bokhterpur area in Sadar Upazila.
14 BGB Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin, PSC, said a team of BGB arrested them along with four bottles of phensedyl from Rupnarayanpur Noyapara area at dawn.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
59 arrested on various charges in five districts
Woman falls from mango tree, dies
A tree plantation programme was held on Rampur Girls' High School
Workshop on preventing misuse of drugs held
Two held in rape cases in Mymensingh, Barishal
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
SUST Press Club gets new body
Rice, vegetable prices stable in Rajshahi


Latest News
Fire at BM Depot: Vehicle owners cost Tk 4.5 crore
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft