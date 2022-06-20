Four nabbed, drugs seized in 3 dists

Four people including a woman were nabbed and a huge volume of drugs seized in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Feni and Naogaon, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested two persons along with 655 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Kulsum, 36, wife of Md Jahangir Mia of Pashchim Tarapasha Village in Sadar Upazila; and Md Nazmul Hasan, 45, son of late Kalu Mia of Adarshapara Village under Pakundia Upazila in the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Tarapasha area in the afternoon and arrested Kulsum with 370 yaba tablets.

In another drive, RAB members arrested Nazmul along with 285 yaba tablets from Chowdashata area on Saturday afternoon.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act have been filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station in these connections, the RAB official added.

FENI: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives, recovered drugs worth about Tk 3,97,500 in the district in two days.

BGB sources said on information, a team of Feni Battalion 4 BGB recovered 67 bottles of Indian whiskey, 4kg of hemp and 25 bottles of phensedyl after conducting separate drives in Ali Nagar, Chhagalnaiya and Madhupur BOP areas on Saturday morning.

Earlier, a team of Debpur BOP under Feni Battalion 4 BGB recovered 82kg of hemp worth about Tk 2.73 lakh from Joynagar area on Friday night.

However, no one was arrested in the drives. Feni Battalion 4 BGB Commander Lt Col AKM Ariful Islam confirmed the matter, adding that drives are going on to nab the smugglers.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: BGB members arrested two drug dealers along with phensedyl from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested are Md Nur Islam, 25, son of Khairul Islam of Chakla Village in Badalgachhi Upazila, and Md Ripon Hossain, 26, son of Hamidul Islam of Bokhterpur area in Sadar Upazila.

14 BGB Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin, PSC, said a team of BGB arrested them along with four bottles of phensedyl from Rupnarayanpur Noyapara area at dawn.











