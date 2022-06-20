Video
Four killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Our Correspondents

Four people including two elderly men have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Chapainawabganj, Lalmonirhat, Bhola and Barishal, on Saturday and Sunday.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Aziz, 12, son of Naimul Haque Master, a resident of Rokonpur Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Akkelpur High School in the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das said Aziz was going to the school from the house along with his father in the morning riding by a motorcycle.
On the way, the motorcycle collided with a tractor in Sheikhpara DC Mor area under Radhanagar Union, which left Aziz seriously injured.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, locals seized the tractor but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.  
LALMONIRHAT: A sexagenarian man was killed after an auto-rickshaw hit him in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, 63, a resident of Baura area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Aziz in Baura Kabarsthan area at around 9:30 pm when he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.
Later on, Aziz succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Patgram PS OC Omar Faruk confirmed the incident.
BHOLA: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Yakub, 35, a resident of Nabipur Village in Sadar Upazila of the    district.
The injured are Razib, Mahiuddin and Sumon. All of the injured are day-labourers heading to Char Fasson from Bhola riding by a trolley.
Police and local sources said a trolley carrying electric poles and some labourers was going to Char Fasson from Bhola at  noon.
At one stage, the trolley overturned in Bakshkhali Bridge area on the Bhola-Char Fasson Regional Highway under Uttar Joynagar Union in Daulatkhan Upazila after losing its control over the steering, which left pedestrian Yakub dead on the spot and three labourers of the trolley injured.  
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital.
Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.  
BARISHAL: An elderly man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Aziz Mridha, 70, a resident of the upazila.
The injured are residents of Batajor area of the   upazila.
Gournadi Highway PS OC Sheikh Belal Hossain said a Madaripur-bound pickup van from Barishal overturned and fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Batajor area at dawn on Saturday, which left Aziz Mridha dead on the spot and three other pedestrians injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The injured were rescued and admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.


