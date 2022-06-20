20,000 living on hills in Rangamati with life-risk



The lowland areas of Baghaichhari Upazila in Rangamati District were inundated due to onrush of water from the upstream and incessant rain. About 10 areas of Baghaichhari Municipality, and Atmati, Rupkari and Bangaltali unions in the upazila have been flooded as the water of the Kachalang River was flowing above the danger level on Sunday morning. Many fish farms and croplands in the upazila were damaged. photo: observer

The living points have turned risky due to downpour. The rainfall which dropped for the whole day on Friday was still continuing in a drifting manner.

According to official sources, primarily 28 risky areas have been identified on behalf of the district administration while 19 shelter centres prepared.

A cautionary publicity is being made by the district administration asking dwellers at hill foots in different upazilas and the district to take shelters in safe places.

Executive magistrates of Rangamati District are providing instructions in areas like Shimultali, Ruonagar, Loknath Ashrom, Bhedabhedi and Monoghor asking dwellers to go to safe shelters.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, four teams have been formed; dwellers will be evacuated from risky areas soon.

Mike-based cautionary publicity was made on June 17) night in different areas of the town, DC added.

Additional DC (Education, ICT) Md Saiful Islam, Fire Services forces, Red Crescent representatives and other non-government organisations were present at that time.











