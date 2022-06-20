Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

20,000 living on hills in Rangamati with life-risk

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Our Correspondent

The lowland areas of Baghaichhari Upazila in Rangamati District were inundated due to onrush of water from the upstream and incessant rain. About 10 areas of Baghaichhari Municipality, and Atmati, Rupkari and Bangaltali unions in the upazila have been flooded as the water of the Kachalang River was flowing above the danger level on Sunday morning. Many fish farms and croplands in the upazila were damaged. photo: observer

The lowland areas of Baghaichhari Upazila in Rangamati District were inundated due to onrush of water from the upstream and incessant rain. About 10 areas of Baghaichhari Municipality, and Atmati, Rupkari and Bangaltali unions in the upazila have been flooded as the water of the Kachalang River was flowing above the danger level on Sunday morning. Many fish farms and croplands in the upazila were damaged. photo: observer

RANGAMATI, June 19: About 20,000 people are still staying at 60 risky points of hills in the district amid fear of hill-slide.
The living points have turned risky due to downpour. The rainfall which dropped for the whole day on Friday was still continuing in a drifting manner.
According to official sources, primarily 28 risky areas have been identified on behalf of the district administration while 19 shelter centres prepared.
A cautionary publicity is being made by the district administration asking dwellers at hill foots in different upazilas and the district to take shelters in safe places.
Executive magistrates of Rangamati District are providing instructions in areas like Shimultali, Ruonagar, Loknath Ashrom, Bhedabhedi and Monoghor asking dwellers to go to safe shelters.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, four teams have been formed; dwellers will be evacuated from risky areas soon.
Mike-based cautionary publicity was made on June 17) night in different areas of the town, DC added.
Additional DC (Education, ICT) Md Saiful Islam, Fire Services forces, Red Crescent representatives and other non-government organisations were present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
59 arrested on various charges in five districts
Woman falls from mango tree, dies
A tree plantation programme was held on Rampur Girls' High School
Workshop on preventing misuse of drugs held
Two held in rape cases in Mymensingh, Barishal
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
SUST Press Club gets new body
Rice, vegetable prices stable in Rajshahi


Latest News
Fire at BM Depot: Vehicle owners cost Tk 4.5 crore
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft