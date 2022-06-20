Farmer found dead at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, June 19: Police recovered the burnt body of a farmer from a pepper field in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Azizul Haque, 26, son of Mohammad Asad Mia, a resident of Lamkain Purbapara Nadirpar area under Panchbhag Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Azizul Haque went out of the house on Friday evening amid rain, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body lying in a pepper field in the area at around 11:30am on Saturday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been killed by lightning strike.

However, the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Officer-in-Charge of Pagla Police Station Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.











