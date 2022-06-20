

Sylhet’s plight under water



As front-paged in this daily, upstream water surge coupled with incessant rainfall has been fast submerging Sylhet and Sunamganj - two most important districts of the region.



Cut off from the rest of the country, life in both districts has literally come to a halt. Dwellers of the said areas have fallen in endless misery amid disruption of rail and air communication. Moreover, ceased with constant blackout, the cities have virtually taken an eerie look with all the urban amenities badly hit.



Much to the woes, dwellers are finding themselves shut up in a cloister as people to people telephonic contact within the districts has stalled with network totally out of function.



However, threats of an all devouring flood is looming large in other parts of the country. With a number of major rivers including Jamuna, Dudhkumar and Brahmaputra flowing over danger level, more new areas of the country are also feared to be flooded any time soon. And if government's Flood Forecast and Warning Centre's reading comes out true, upper parts of the country including many areas of North Bengal will face the same fate as Sylhet.



In the joint basin of the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna, downwards upstream water flow and flood is natural in this largest deltaic region of the world. We cannot change the geographical characteristics of this eternal law.



But, what we can at least do, is to abstain from annihilating the nature, ultimately resulting in nature's assuming a terrible form taking serious toll on lives and properties.



Can it be denied in the wake of the worsening floods in Sylhet that it is not somewhat manmade at all? Are not chaotic land management and indiscriminate urbanization being ignored?



Ponds, canals and haors that once dotted Greater Sylhet, serving as natural reservoirs of excess water from floods and rains are fast vanishing due to illegal grabbing and mindless encroachment.



While it is important for policymakers to address all these issues, need of the minute is to ensure adequate food supply, safe drinking water and necessary medicines in the flood hit areas. Special care needs to be taken for children so they do not get infected with waterborne diseases. In addition, we hope that government will take appropriate measures to address the economic losses incurred on the victims.



