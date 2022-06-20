Awareness about natural disasters

Dear Sir

Better known for its natural disasters globally, Bangladesh still stands fifth among the top disaster risk countries in the world. It is difficult to ensure a suitable living environment for themselves and their future generations. A little awareness, a careful vision, and goodwill can protect themselves from the environment and protect themselves from natural disasters.



Almost every year, various types of natural disasters, such as tornadoes, are hurting the environment, including livelihoods and resources of the people of the country, such as cyclone, tidal bore, flood, drought, earthquake, land and hill collapse, fire extinguishing, river erosion, etc. In this, a huge amount of money is being spent only for the rehabilitation of the victims, which are hindering other development activities of the country.



In this case, we think that every citizen of the country, including the government, will have to take the necessary steps to be more aware and aware of the issues to be done in the fight against disaster. In this work, the government must ensure the involvement of the people in disaster management and its prevention.

Md. Atikur Rahman

The writer is a Columnist.