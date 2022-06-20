|
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?
|
The genocide in Myanmar has drawn widespread condemnation from around the world, as well as major human rights concerns. On November 11, 2019, the Republic of The Gambia filed a suit against the Republic of the Union of Myanmar before the ICJ for violations of the Genocide Convention by committing genocide on the Rohingya minorities.
It was declared that the Rohingya Community is "The most persecuted minority in the world". The application made by Gambia is the first time that a country which is not directly aggrieved by the alleged offences has used its power of membership in the Genocide Convention to file a case before the ICJ.
On that note, preliminary objections were raised by Myanmar stating that there is no actual dispute between the countries and the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case brought by Gambia. The Court has held public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Myanmar from 21 February to 28 February 2022.
The deliberation of the court is currentlyin process.The court's decision on the preliminary objections will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course.
The ICJ has the jurisdiction to adjudicate the disputes for the violation of treaties and conventions in force according to Article 36(1) of the ICJ Statute. So, ICJ can hear claims against states for violating international law obligations relating to genocide which includes the violation of Genocide Convention as well.
Article IX, the compromissory clause of the Genocide Convention,gives power to the states to submit a dispute to the ICJ regarding the responsibility of a state for genocide. That means whenever a dispute arises between the countries under the convention that must be submitted before the ICJ for adjudication.
Under international law, every country that is a party to a convention can take legal action against any other signatory state for violating the convention.
Myanmar and Gambia both are the signatory parties of the genocide convention. So, no matter wherever the genocide occurs all the signatory states of the genocide convention are legally obliged to take necessary steps to prevent and punish genocide.
The obligations under a convention are known as ergaomnespartes. On the basis of ergaomnespartes, the Gambia has legal standing before the court. The country also argued the same at the preliminary hearing.
Genocide is also ajus cogens crime in nature. Jus cogens is the technical term given to those norms of general international law that are argued to be hierarchically superior.Also,an obligation to avoid and prevent genocide has become a part of customary international law, which all states must follow.
Myanmar's derogation from international law does not stand only on the basis of Genocide Convention but also the jus cogens norm of international law.
Beyond the Genocide Convention, nations havelegal duties in relation to state responsibility under the doctrine of Responsibility to Protect, commonly known at R2P. R2P has emerged as an important global principle since the adoption of the UNGA Outcome Document of the Summit of Heads of State and Government on September 16, 2005.
This declaration emphasized the responsibility of states to safeguard the citizens both within and outside of their territories. It declares the legal obligation of every state to protect its citizens from the occurrence of genocide, and prevent such offences, including incitement, by proper and necessary actions.
ICJ's jurisdiction is capable of being exercised only if there is an existence of a dispute between the countries during the time when the case was being filed. It is said that, when the states hold clearly opposite views regarding the performance or omission to perform certain international obligations that can be considered as a dispute between them.
The claim of one party must be positively opposed by the other and then it can be called a dispute. Gambia's claim on its application established the fact that they clearly oppose the actions of Myanmar. So, on this ground ICJ can hold that there exists a dispute between the parties.
Since the beginning of mass atrocities against the Rohingyas on August 25, 2017, thousands of the Rohingyas have become stateless and eventually migrated as refugees to many countries, including Bangladesh.
As the persecution on the Rohingya people is very evident and it is an instance of genocide, Myanmar cannot evade its responsibility as a state.
For the time being, the ICJ is the only way to make Myanmar liable as a state for not complying with the obligations under Genocide Convention.
Though Myanmar has given preliminary objection regarding the admissibility of the case, if the case is dismissed on the preliminary stage the Rohingya people may not get any proper remedy for the alleged genocide and Myanmar would be free from all the responsibility.
Dismissal of the case on the basis preliminary objection would cause an injustice to the Rohingya minorities. So, ICJ should not dismiss the case only on the basis of formal reasons rather it should be justice oriented while deliberating about the preliminary hearing.A judgement in favour of Gambia would be always a remarkable one for the countries who deny fulfilling the obligation of the prohibition of genocide.
It will set an example and encourage other countries to take an action against genocide even if they are not directly aggrieved by it.
The judgment of this case will act as a warning to regimes who violate international law gravely. Justice must be served in this instance if we want to prevent such major crimes and give meaning to the "never again" motto.
The writer can be reached at [email protected]