

People’s expectation reflects little in budget



In accordance with the proposed budget, the Finance Minister, AHM Mustafa Kamal, projected GDP at BDT 444, 995, 9.00crore, which is higher by BDT 473,497.00crore than the revised GDP for fiscal year 2021-22.



To meet the projected expenditure in the proposed budget, the Honourable Minister estimated the revenue as NBR Tax for BDT 370,000.00crore, which is over BDT 40,000.00crore more than the revised budget for fiscal year 2021-22. He also showed a budget deficit of BDT 245,064.00crore, which will be met from external, domestic, and banking sources.In the proposed budget, the minister declared to reduce corporate tax on the condition that corporates be able to avail the reduced tax facilities if they transact using banking channels in terms of income and expenditure over BDT 12.00 lakh.



The bitter truth is that this type of obligation is totally bogus because every company is required to make illegal transactions in operation with various government offices over the said amount every year, just as so-called speed money.Apart from the illegal transactions, there is no situation in Bangladesh to make some types of transactions using banking channels, i.e., conveyance, traveling (local), fuel for transport, entertainment, various types of donation, mobile bills, carrying (truck rent), repair & maintenance, purchasing seasonal harvest (if applicable) etc.



There is no way to get such reduced tax facilities on the conditions laid down in the finance bill. Moreover, it will encourage people to make window dressing and fabrication of audit report to get proposed reduced tax facilities. Individual tax rates remain unchanged from last year, but allowable investment has been proposed to be reduced from 25% to 20%. In contrast, the rebate has been proposed at 15% as a uniform rate irrespective of taxable income size. Apparently, it seems that the minister proposed reducing the tax burden on individual taxpayers. The tax burden has actually been increased for taxpayers with low and middle incomes.



In general, taxpayers with higher incomes pay geometrically higher taxes than taxpayers with lower and middle incomes. In this sense, this type of budget proposal is contradictory to the objectives and principles of the taxation system recognized worldwide. Currently, the whole world is in trouble recovering from the Covid-19 loss. Essential products are in short supply around the world as well as the USD conversion rate is increasing in trend. Moreover, shipping costs are higher than any time period in previous years. That is why essential products' prices are skyrocketing.



Lower and middle income citizens are in hardship trying to meet daily family expenses amid higher price of essentials. From where will taxpayers in lower and middle incomes pay the extra taxes arising from the reduced rebatable investment limit? In the current situation, the government should have proposed to increase the tax-free income limit for lower and middle income taxpayers or should have proposed to pay a subsidy to them, considering the tax-paying period of the respective taxpayers and amount.



Obviously, the government should help the taxpayers if any unusual national situation arises, and this type of help is well known in welfare countries. Unfortunately, there are no facilities for taxpayers in Bangladesh in any situation. In addition, in the post-pandemic situation, how logical is it to propose such a mega budget? This budget ultimately will create financial pressure on the citizens from various perspectives.



Many employees had lost their jobs during the Covid-19 period, and some were/are working for lower pay, which was reduced at the time lockdown started. This is true and every citizen knows about this matter, but this has been ignored while our finance minister prepared the proposed budget. This is unexpected as well. During the pandemic, every fiscal year, the government projected GDP growth. How and where was such growth seen? None of the single businessmen will say that they were doing well from the start of the pandemic until now. I think policymakers used fabricated data to show growth, and public perceptions were the same as well.



To prepare an effective budget and run the government transparently, policymakers should be more practical. From printed, digital, and online media, we are informed that corruption and money laundering are also skyrocketing, but there were no directions to stop this financial crime in the proposed budget. We, as citizens, are doubtful how powerful-men are involved in such financial crimes. I'm sorry to say that that this budget has failed to reflect government's aspirations in the true sense.

Shah Jalal, Member, Dhaka Taxes

Bar Association, Finance, Accounts

& Supply Chain Specialist















