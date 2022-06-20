Video
Algeria embassy hosts quiz contest in city

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Observer Desk

The Embassy of Algeria in Dhaka organized an online quiz contest on the history of Algeria and its achievements on Saturday (June 18, 2022).
The embassy organised the event marking the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Algeria, said a press release.
Twenty six high schools including Dhanmondi Boys School and South Point School, thirty four colleges including Notre Dame College, Holy Cross College and South Point College, Baridhara while twenty seven universities including BRAC University, Independent University of Bangladesh and Manarat International University took part in the event.
Prizes will be awarded to the best candidate of each level of education during the reception marking the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Algeria which will be organized on July 5 at a hotel in Dhaka.
Regarding candidates with same score, the Ambassador intends to draw a lottery soon at his residence in the presence of the candidates concerned in order to decide between them in complete transparency.



