N’ganj prisoner dies under custody in hospital

NARAYANGANJ, June 18: A 35-year-old under trial inmate, who fell sick in a district jail, died at a city hospital on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rasel Miah, son of Mannan Miah in the West Deobhog area of Fatullah.

Rasel, who complained of having breathing difficulty, was taken to the Victoria General hospital after falling ill around 10 am. "He breathed his last around 11am during treatment"

Mahbub Alam, superintendent of Narayanganj district jail said the court sent Rasel to jail in a drug case at Fatullah police station two days ago. As he fell sick on the same day due to breathing difficulties, he was kept in the prison hospital.

He was rushed to Victoria General Hospital on Saturday morning after his health deteriorated, where he died while undergoing treatment there, the officer added. -UNB







