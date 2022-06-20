Rajshahi community clinics scale up service delivery, draw more visitors

RAJSHAHI, June 19: The service delivery in Community Clinics (CCs) is getting better day by day as different government and non-government organisations are conducting motivational activities in the region.

Awareness campaigns have been encouraging the rural people to avail of the healthcare services at the community level health facilities and many people, including the expectant mothers, are seen receiving services at the CCs.

Tarima Khatun, 19, a resident of Kamargaon village under Tanore Upazila in the district, said she is very happy after getting ANC service along with necessary medicines like iron and calcium tables and advice from the nearby Kachua CC.

She said the CC has attained trust of rural people in terms of providing primary healthcare services, including antenatal (ANC), postnatal (PNC) and neonatal care, to the grassroots population.

Nasrin Banu, 26, wife of Jashim Uddin of Kachua village, received ANC services, while Banera Begum, 25, wife of Rezaul Karim, a resident of the same village, got PNC service and requisite medicines from the CC free of cost.

The CC, around 12 kilometers off the nearby Upazila Health Complex, is ensuring treatment of minor ailments, common diseases and first aid in addition to health education and counselling.

It is also screening for chronic non-communicable diseases together with extending nutritional education and micro-nutrient supplements contributing a lot towards boosting mental health of the grassroots population.

"We have maternal and neonatal health care services, integrated management of childhood illness, reproductive health, family planning services and an expanded program on immunization in the CC," said Lutfun Nahar, a community healthcare provider (CHCP).

She also said they have referral services for the mothers suffering from various pregnancy-related complexities like vaginal bleeding, eclampsia, severe headaches and fever and delayed labour.

Many underprivileged rural mothers and children are availing of the services as their confidence in the primary healthcare centre has enhanced.

As a whole, the primary healthcare facilities have appeared as a godsend to rural mothers for providing maternal and neonatal healthcare services.

Dr Barnabash Hasdak, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer of Tanore, said integrated efforts of all government and non-government entities concerned has been playing a vital role towards proper functioning of CC.

Awareness campaigns have been encouraging rural people to get medicare services at the facilities.

"We have seen massive programmes to boost public awareness about the service delivery activities in rural facilities marking the 22nd Community Clinic Day on April 26 last," said Anil Kumar Sarker, chairman of Bagmara Upazila Parishad in the district.

He said engagement of service providers and local government institution representatives were ensured in the awareness programmes so that they can contribute to this field.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, former divisional director of health, said many especially low-income people often go through traumatic experiences concerning treatment as today's healthcare is being tempered by the commercialized ethos of private healthcare.

Lack of healthcare access to underserved areas is a common sight in the region, but rendering of services by the community clinics to the low income people brings up an inspiring example in the health landscape.

When the public health system continues to face formidable challenges and private healthcare is unaffordable by low-income rural folks, community health clinics have brought health higher on the political agenda.

Tozammel Haque, manager of Public Health Improvement Initiative Rajshahi (PHIIR) Project, said there is widespread acknowledgement that these clinics have improved access of the poorest of the poor to the health services.

A silent revolution has taken place in the primary healthcare system as the Community Health Clinics provide services to the common people including mother and children.

The clinics are gradually turning into a blessing for the rural people as their service standard is improving day by day to reach the healthcare at doorsteps of the people offering a range of medicines free of cost.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said there are 1,997 CCs in eight districts of the division and 8,94,045 women received maternal services, while 5,88,337 get child healthcares in 2021. -BSS







