Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rajshahi community clinics scale up service delivery, draw more visitors

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287

RAJSHAHI, June 19: The service delivery in Community Clinics (CCs) is getting better day by day as different government and non-government organisations are conducting motivational activities in the region.
Awareness campaigns have been encouraging the rural people to avail of the healthcare services at the community level health facilities and many people, including the expectant mothers, are seen receiving services at the CCs.
Tarima Khatun, 19, a resident of Kamargaon village under Tanore Upazila in the district, said she is very happy after getting ANC service along with necessary medicines like iron and calcium tables and advice from the nearby Kachua CC.
She said the CC has attained trust of rural people in terms of providing primary healthcare services, including antenatal (ANC), postnatal (PNC) and neonatal care, to the grassroots population.
Nasrin Banu, 26, wife of Jashim Uddin of Kachua village, received ANC services, while Banera Begum, 25, wife of Rezaul Karim, a resident of the same village, got PNC service and requisite medicines from the CC free of cost.
The CC, around 12 kilometers off the nearby Upazila Health Complex, is ensuring treatment of minor ailments, common diseases and first aid in addition to health education and counselling.
It is also screening for chronic non-communicable diseases together with extending nutritional education and micro-nutrient supplements contributing a lot towards boosting mental health of the grassroots population.
"We have maternal and neonatal health care services, integrated management of childhood illness, reproductive health, family planning services and an expanded program on immunization in the CC," said Lutfun Nahar, a community healthcare provider (CHCP).
She also said they have referral services for the mothers suffering from various pregnancy-related complexities like vaginal bleeding, eclampsia, severe headaches and fever and delayed labour.
Many underprivileged rural mothers and children are availing of the services as their confidence in the primary healthcare centre has enhanced.
As a whole, the primary healthcare facilities have appeared as a godsend to rural mothers for providing maternal and neonatal healthcare services.
Dr Barnabash Hasdak, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer of Tanore, said integrated efforts of all government and non-government entities concerned has been playing a vital role towards proper functioning of CC.
Awareness campaigns have been encouraging rural people to get medicare services at the facilities.
"We have seen massive programmes to boost public awareness about the service delivery activities in rural facilities marking the 22nd Community Clinic Day on April 26 last," said Anil Kumar Sarker, chairman of Bagmara Upazila Parishad in the district.
He said engagement of service providers and local government institution representatives were ensured in the awareness programmes so that they can contribute to this field.
Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, former divisional director of health, said many especially low-income people often go through traumatic experiences concerning treatment as today's healthcare is being tempered by the commercialized ethos of private healthcare.
Lack of healthcare access to underserved areas is a common sight in the region, but rendering of services by the community clinics to the low income people brings up an inspiring example in the health landscape.
When the public health system continues to face formidable challenges and private healthcare is unaffordable by low-income rural folks, community health clinics have brought health higher on the political agenda.
Tozammel Haque, manager of Public Health Improvement Initiative Rajshahi (PHIIR) Project, said there is widespread acknowledgement that these clinics have improved access of the poorest of the poor to the health services.
A silent revolution has taken place in the primary healthcare system as the Community Health Clinics provide services to the common people including mother and children.
The clinics are gradually turning into a blessing for the rural people as their service standard is improving day by day to reach the healthcare at doorsteps of the people offering a range of medicines free of cost.
Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said there are 1,997 CCs in eight districts of the division and 8,94,045 women received maternal services, while 5,88,337 get child healthcares in 2021.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Algeria embassy hosts quiz contest in city
N’ganj prisoner dies under custody in hospital
Rajshahi community clinics scale up service delivery, draw more visitors
21 DU students among 100 stranded people rescued in Sunamganj
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
95 principals of govt colleges promoted to third grade
Raise funds for flood-hit people of Bangladesh: Rushanara
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak


Latest News
Fire at BM Depot: Vehicle owners cost Tk 4.5 crore
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft