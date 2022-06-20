21 DU students among 100 stranded people rescued in Sunamganj

Around 100 people, including 21 students of Dhaka University, who were trapped by flood in a restaurant during a visit to Tanguar haor, have been rescued by the army from Chhatak upazila of Sumanganj.

Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) issued a media release in this regard Sunday morning.

The rescued people have been brought to Sylhet, it said.

Earlier on Saturday night, a trawler rescued them from the restaurant but it went out of order in Chhatak, leaving them stranded there.

Three days ago, the students went to Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj on an excursion.

The students and some others took shelter in Pansi restaurant when the flood situation of the district turned serious on Thursday.

Stranded Shoaib Ahmed, a third-year student of the Mass Communication and Journalism department sent a SOS saying, "We are in dire need of food and drinking water and there is no toilet facility here. Here, most of our phone is out of battery and not working properly due to poor network.

Speaking on behalf of the group he called for their immediate rescue.

Another student of the group Usama Rafid, posted on his Facebook timeline 16 hours back that "We all have some stories to tell. From a random tour to survival thriller." -UNB







