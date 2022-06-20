

Dipu Moni contracts C-19 again

The minister underwent an RT-PCR test on Saturday morning which came out positive, said Public Relations Officer of the Ministry Mohammad Abul Khayer.

"Now she is in isolation at her official residence," he said.

Dipu Moni was infected by Covid for the first time in late 2020.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Bangladesh reported 304 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours until early Saturday, pushing the country's infection tally to 1,955,731.

The country's total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate slightly declined to 5.94 per cent from Friday's 6.27 per cent with 5,122 samples tested during the period.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020. -UNB











