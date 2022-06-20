Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dipu Moni contracts C-19 again

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 309

Dipu Moni contracts C-19 again

Dipu Moni contracts C-19 again

Education Minister Dipu Moni has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.
The minister underwent an RT-PCR test on Saturday morning which came out positive, said Public Relations Officer of the Ministry Mohammad Abul Khayer.
"Now she is in isolation at her official residence," he said.
Dipu Moni was infected by Covid for the first time in late 2020.
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Bangladesh reported 304 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours until early Saturday, pushing the country's infection tally to 1,955,731.
The country's total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate slightly declined to 5.94 per cent from Friday's 6.27 per cent with 5,122 samples tested during the period.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Algeria embassy hosts quiz contest in city
N’ganj prisoner dies under custody in hospital
Rajshahi community clinics scale up service delivery, draw more visitors
21 DU students among 100 stranded people rescued in Sunamganj
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
95 principals of govt colleges promoted to third grade
Raise funds for flood-hit people of Bangladesh: Rushanara
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak


Latest News
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Minor boy dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft