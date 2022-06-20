Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pick-up van driver killed, 15 hurt as two ferries collide on Padma

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Our Correspondent

SHARIATPUR, Jun 19:  A pick-up van driver was killed and another 15 people were injured in a collision between two ferries - Begum Rokeya and Sufia Kamal - on Shimulia-
    Majhikandi route on the river Padma in Jajira upazila here early Sunday.
The deceased was Mohammad Khokon of Jhalakathi. He was going to Pirojpur with a load fish.
Driver Khokon died after being squeezed between two vehicles on a  ferry that was rammed by another ferry. At least 15 other persons, including children, were injured in the accident. Eleven private cars, motorcycles and some other vehicles on the ferries were damaged due to the collision.
The ferries -- Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal -- had more than 50 vehicles and more than 200 passengers on board, according to police.
The ferries collided due to the strong current in the river, according to the drivers and the passengers. The front part of the both the ferries got dented. Both the ferries were able to anchor.
The ferries -- Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal -- had more than 50 vehicles and more than 200 passengers on board, according to police.
BIWTC's Shimuliaghat Manager (trade) Faisal Ahmed said the accident may have occurred due to strong currents in the Padma.
After the incident, Ferry Sufia Kamal has started operating. But Ferry Begum Rokeya did not start as it needs some repairs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Pick-up van driver killed, 15 hurt as two ferries collide on Padma
EVM use won’t be imposed: CEC
Inflation gets loose of budgetary expectation
BD PM, Minister not involved in selecting 25 BRAs: Saravanan
Fugitive death row convict arrested after 21 years
Cost of living makes quantum jump
Flood situation worsens


Latest News
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Minor boy dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft