Pick-up van driver killed, 15 hurt as two ferries collide on Padma

SHARIATPUR, Jun 19: A pick-up van driver was killed and another 15 people were injured in a collision between two ferries - Begum Rokeya and Sufia Kamal - on Shimulia-

Majhikandi route on the river Padma in Jajira upazila here early Sunday.

The deceased was Mohammad Khokon of Jhalakathi. He was going to Pirojpur with a load fish.

Driver Khokon died after being squeezed between two vehicles on a ferry that was rammed by another ferry. At least 15 other persons, including children, were injured in the accident. Eleven private cars, motorcycles and some other vehicles on the ferries were damaged due to the collision.

The ferries -- Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal -- had more than 50 vehicles and more than 200 passengers on board, according to police.

The ferries collided due to the strong current in the river, according to the drivers and the passengers. The front part of the both the ferries got dented. Both the ferries were able to anchor.

BIWTC's Shimuliaghat Manager (trade) Faisal Ahmed said the accident may have occurred due to strong currents in the Padma.

After the incident, Ferry Sufia Kamal has started operating. But Ferry Begum Rokeya did not start as it needs some repairs.












