EVM use won’t be imposed: CEC

"The decision to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in national elections has not yet been finalised," said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

He made the remarks in a discussion on EVMs with 13 registered political parties, including the Jatiya Party, at the Election Building in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday afternoon.

The CEC said, "We have used the EVM. Our purpose is to give you an idea about EVMs. But it will be your independent opinion. We cannot impose any opinion on anyone, we will not do so, we have no such desire," he addressed the parties.

On the other hand, the Election Commission (EC) has explained the information and news about Cumilla City Corporation (CuCC) election published in various newspapers, articles and social media on Sunday.

EC Joint-Secretary (Public Relations) SM Asaduzzaman signed the statement.

Mentioning that "There was a delay of 15 to 20 minutes in publishing the final results of the CuCC election."

He also said "Some newspaper articles and social media have reported this delay period for an hour to hour and a half. But that was not the case."

"According to a candidates statement, Monirul Haque Sakku, who lost election by 343 votes, said a telephone call has changed the final results," said the EC press release and added, "This has created confusion and controversy in the minds of the people. However, it is not possible to change the results contained in the EVM."

"For the first time, CCTVs were installed in each polling station to make the election transparent. Election observers and media personnel collected news and captured photograph freely. The election was held in a peaceful atmosphere. No reports of violence were recorded. Voters participation was eye-catching," read the press release.

Election Commission provides sincere and constructive advice to everyone to help the Commission to fulfill its responsibilities with more efficiency and dedication.












