Inflation gets loose of budgetary expectation

The overall inflation rate in the country has increased to 7.42 per cent in May while it stood at 8.03 per cent in food products, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) came up with this disclosure on Sunday.

Inflation in May increased by 113 basis points from 6.29per cent in the previous month, according to the BBS data. The overall inflation rate went up due to the abnormal price hike of daily essentials.

In April, the inflation for food items was 6.24 per cent which stands at 8.30per cent increasing by 2.06 percentage points in May.

Earlier in April 2014, the overall inflation was recorded at 7.48 per cent and the food inflation surged to 9.09per cent as food production was hampered due to the flood that year.

Since then, the country has not seen such a high rate of inflation.

BBS revealed the "Consumer Price Index (CPI), Inflation Rate and Wage Rate Index (WRI) in Bangladesh" for the month of May.

Although food inflation has increased in one month, non-food inflation has come down a bit. In May, the rate was 6.08 per cent. Which was 6.39 percent in April.

In the last few months, inflation has been higher in rural areas than in urban areas. In May, the overall inflation in rural areas was 7.94 per cent. In the city it has been 6.49 per cent.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that he expects the inflation rate to be kept at 5.6 per cent in the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year to give some relief to the general buyers in the high-priced market.

However, the prices of food items have risen at a record rate before the recent budget announcement.

Experts say that it is possible to curb the rise in prices of domestically produced goods by keeping a close watch on the domestic market to control inflation. Need to determine market strategies to keep rice prices affordable; Besides, the poorest people who have suffered the most under the pressure of inflation will have to be protected with cash and food aid through the budget.

Because, inflation is like a kind of tax. If wages or income do not increase in line with the rise in prices of goods, the pressure on people with limited income increases. Their actual purchasing power decreases.

Sources said that inflation in Bangladesh is relatively low compared to neighbouring countries. Inflation in Bangladesh stood at 6.29 per cent in April. On the other hand, in April, inflation was 7.78 per cent in India, 13.4 per cent in Pakistan, 29.8 per cent in Sri Lanka and 7.28 per cent in Nepal.

In April, inflation in the UK peaked at 8 per cent in 40 years. Inflation in the United States has risen to 8.5 per cent.











