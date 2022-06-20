BD PM, Minister not involved in selecting 25 BRAs: Saravanan

The Malaysian government has taken the responsibility of further syndication of 25 Bangladeshi recruiting agencies (BRAs) for sending workers to his country claiming that Bangladesh government has no hand in the selection of process BRAs except sending a list of 1,520 recruitment companies.

In a statement issued on June 19, Malaysian Human Resource Minister M Saravanan cleared the stance of his country's government in this regards. The Minister himself signed the statement on behalf of his ministry.

In the statement, Saravan claimed that his ministry selected 25 BRAs

increasing the number of previously selected 10 BRAs for sending workers to his country. Neither Bangladesh government, nor the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has any involvement in the process except sending a list of 1,520 recruitment companies.

"Initially the Manpower Ministry of Bangladesh (The Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry) provided a list of 1,520 recruitment companies, of which the Malaysian Human Resource Ministry selected 25 companies," the Minister said in a statement which was given to clear and clarify the stance of his country's government for selecting the BRAs following the reports being published in his country's newspaper involving Bangladesh's Prime Minister and Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad.

This Malaysian newspaper, a few days ago, stated in its report that Bangladesh's Prime Minister and Expatriates' Welfare Minister approved the syndicate of 25 recruiting agencies for sending workers.

In the statement, Saravanan stated that his meeting with Bangladesh's Prime Minister was to narrate current situation of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia and initiatives taken for better working conditions.

"I hereby would like to state that any allegations pertaining to the involvement of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh in the selection of 25 recruitment companies are totally false and unfounded," he said, adding, "My meeting with Her Excellency was to narrate the current situation of foreign workers and the initiatives taken by the ministry for better working conditions."

He said prior to this exercise, there were only 10 companies involved in the recruitment of workers from Bangladesh. But to avoid monopoly and abuse, at the same time to create accessibility to potential workers, the Human Resources Ministry will further accredit another 250 BRAs from the lists provided by Bangladesh. These selected 250 companies will work within the structure of 25 companies. Each of the 25 companies will be allocated 10 companies to incubate and to be part of the recruitment ecosystem.

He also said the monopolistic nature of the 10 companies led to many workers who were lured by the promise of decent work and were subsequently left stranded by agencies from both countries.

Saravanan said to safeguard the welfare and livelihood of foreign workers, the agreed to increase from 10 to 25 companies to ensure a check and balance mechanism is implemented in the 25 designated BRAs.

But, Malaysia will still deal only with the initially chosen 25 companies, Saravanan added.

"Hence, what is the difference between the 25 and 250 companies? First of all, the Human Resources Ministry only deals with the 25 designated companies. There are monitored by the Ministry closely, so as to ensure that International Labour Organisation (ILO) guidelines relating to the welfare of the workers are adhered to, especially in terms of living and working conditions of foreign workers," he stated.

He also added, "Malaysia is serious in tackling the issue of forced labour, which is tarnishing our international standing. And secondly, it is the sole responsibility of the 25 to ensure the other 250 meets the strict recruitment standards and international best practices set by the Human Resources Ministry."















