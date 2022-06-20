Fugitive death row convict arrested after 21 years

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday night arrested a fugitive death row convict in a case lodged over an attempt to murder Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Kotalipara in Gopalganj in 2000.

A team of the elite force arrested Sheikh Mohammad Enamul Haque, 53, from Uttara in

the capital.

Enamul, hailing from Kotalipara in Gopalganj, said during primary interrogation that he had a close relationship with Mufti Abdul Hannan, one of the masterminds of the August 21 grenade attack and the then-banned militant group Huji's Emir.

Mufti Hannan and other militant leaders visited the factory several times in July 2000. Enamul took part in secret meetings and conferences with Mufti Hannan and other militant leaders.

He took part in the plan to assassinate the Prime Minister and her entourage in a bomb blast as part of a conspiracy to overthrow the democratic government of the country according to the plan and instructions of Mufti Abdul Hannan.

In order to carry out the plan they stored explosives and bomb making equipment in the factory under the guise of collecting chemicals for making soap in that factory.

They then created two powerful bombs inside an iron drum and planted a bomb near the venue of a public meeting at Kotalipara in Gopalganj district.

On July 22 in 2000, a powerful bomb was found on the premises of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Govt Adarsha College in Kotalipara, while a stage was being erected for a public meeting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A team of army personnel dug up the ground and recovered the bomb weighing 76kg. The next day another bomb weighing 40kg was also recovered.

In the incident, the police filed three cases with Kotalipara Police Station for the attempted murder of Sheikh Hasina, on the charge of conspiracy for assassination and sedition and under the Explosives Control Act.

On March 23 in 2021 a speedy trial tribunal in Dhaka ordered the execution of 14 militants of banned Islamist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (Huji-B) by firing squad.











