Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Attempt To Kill PM At Kotalipara

Fugitive death row convict arrested after 21 years

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday night arrested a fugitive death row convict in a case lodged over an attempt to murder Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Kotalipara in Gopalganj in 2000.
A team of the elite force arrested Sheikh Mohammad Enamul Haque, 53, from Uttara in
    the capital.
Enamul, hailing from Kotalipara in Gopalganj, said during primary interrogation that he had a close relationship with Mufti Abdul Hannan, one of the masterminds of the August 21 grenade attack and the then-banned militant group Huji's Emir.
Mufti Hannan and other militant leaders visited the factory several times in July 2000. Enamul took part in secret meetings and conferences with Mufti Hannan and other militant leaders.
He took part in the plan to assassinate the Prime Minister and her entourage in a bomb blast as part of a conspiracy to overthrow the democratic government of the country according to the plan and instructions of Mufti Abdul Hannan.
In order to carry out the plan they stored explosives and bomb making equipment in the factory under the guise of collecting chemicals for making soap in that factory.
They then created two powerful bombs inside an iron drum and planted a bomb near the venue of a public meeting at Kotalipara in Gopalganj district.
On July 22 in 2000, a powerful bomb was found on the premises of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Govt Adarsha College in Kotalipara, while a stage was being erected for a public meeting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A team of army personnel dug up the ground and recovered the bomb weighing 76kg. The next day another bomb weighing 40kg was also recovered.
In the incident, the police filed three cases with Kotalipara Police Station for the attempted murder of Sheikh Hasina, on the charge of conspiracy for assassination and sedition and under the Explosives Control Act.
On March 23 in 2021 a speedy trial tribunal in Dhaka ordered the execution of 14 militants of banned Islamist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (Huji-B) by firing squad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Pick-up van driver killed, 15 hurt as two ferries collide on Padma
EVM use won’t be imposed: CEC
Inflation gets loose of budgetary expectation
BD PM, Minister not involved in selecting 25 BRAs: Saravanan
Fugitive death row convict arrested after 21 years
Cost of living makes quantum jump
Flood situation worsens


Latest News
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Minor boy dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft