Cost of living makes quantum jump

The prices of essential commodities are increasing every day. People are struggling to make ends meet. Expenses are doubling over their income. The burden of debt is increasing for middle income families. Not being able to maintain families frustration and family unrest is increasing.

According to sources, the gap between income and expenditure is increasing day by day. People with limited incomes are tired of over spending.

Meanwhile, the cost of living is also increasing every year as the prices of various products and services are increasing uncontrollably in the country. In other words, the cost of living in the previous year is going to exceed the next year. Thus, the cost of living as well as the cost of goods and services have been steadily rising in the

country for three consecutive years.

The data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Sunday shows that in May, the overall inflation in the country was 7.42 per cent on a point-to-point basis (monthly or monthly basis). Food inflation has been 8.30 per cent. Which was 6.23 per cent in April.

Munsur Ali, a day labourer comes from Mollapara in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district in Dhaka. He has 5 family members. Munsur Ali's wife Sagra, 45, disabled daughter Rurina, 18, their son Piyas, 22, Piyas 'wife Mim, 18, Piyas' daughter Yasmin, 4. He is the only earner in the family of five members.

Munsur Ali himself gave an account of his income and expenditure. "I am a day labourer," he said. You have to go to the capital from the village to find work. I get a daily wage of Tk 600 on average. What remains of the amount excluding expenses including travel and medical is brought home every day. The income is about Tk 180,00 per month. It is my responsibility to run the family with this limited money.

According to sources, although the economic progress slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was at a tolerable level. However, due to Covid-19, about 2.5 crore people in the country have become poor and about a few lakh have become unemployed.

On the one hand, the number of unemployed in Covid-19 had increased, income had decreased, on the other hand, the situation did not reach such an unbearable level due to increase in commodity prices. But at present, despite the reduction in the incidence of Covid-19, the situation is not improving; On the contrary, with the rise of commodity prices, a class of people's life has reached almost an unbearable level.

According to research by the Power and Participation Research Centre and the BRAC Institute of Governance Studies, inflation has pushed up the price of essential commodities, leaving 21 lakh people in the country newly impoverished. Before Covid-19, the per capita income of poor people was Tk 117 in 2017.

After the first lockdown, the income was reduced to Tk 65. In January this year, the income had increased to Tk 105. At present it has come down to Tk 99 again. From January to May this year, the income has decreased by 6 per cent. According to the survey, peoples human income has dropped by 15 per cent since the pre-Covid-19 period.

Many are having to meet their daily needs by spending from their savings. Expenditure has been kept under control in the budget of the current financial year. The election manifesto of Awami League had various promises to reduce the price of goods.

Economists say there are no signs of a drop in prices. Former caretaker government's financial adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said that there is no possibility of a reduction in the price of goods. Rather, it may increase. Because if the price of fuel increases in the world market, it will have a direct effect on daily commodities.

Although various programmes were taken in the last budget to increase employment and income, it was not implemented. On the contrary, prices of goods and services have gone up. In addition, the purchasing power of the people has decreased due to high inflation.

According to survey conducted by the government and non-government organizations and the opinions of people from different walks of life, the daily expenditure of the people has increased by more than 10 per cent in one year. In contrast, income has increased by only 4 per cent. As a result, the gap between their income and expenditure has increased by an average of 6 per cent.

Expenditure on electricity and gas, daily necessities, house rent and transportation has increased significantly in the ongoing fiscal year. Added to this is the cost of educating the child and the additional cost of treating family members. Savings are declining to meet these costs. Low-income people are not getting treatment unless they have a major illness.

Economists say more is ahead. Because every time after the budget, the price of different things goes up.

Former lead economist of the World Bank Dhaka office Dr Zahid Hossain said inflation is rising in the country. As a result, the condition of working people is getting worse. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) says workers' wages are rising. But how much the real wage is rising is a matter of consideration.

In other words, the price of goods in the market has increased more than the increase in income. He said, GDP growth is increasing. But the benefits are not as great as they should be. In this context, the big question remains whether it will be possible to achieve the goal of poverty alleviation, moving to a middle-income country and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ashikur Rahman Asaduzzaman, 43, an employee of National Bank, lives in a house at Fakirapul in the capital. His monthly income is Tk 36,000. The rent of the house is Tk 18,500. In the name of his two daughters Yasmin and Nishi, he has no savings other than a monthly DPS (deposit Pension Scheme) account of Tk 500 to Tk 1,000.

But at the same time last year, he had some money in his hand for security every month. Now he has decided to reduce medical expenses to cover the extra cost. If there is no major illness, he does not go to the doctor easily. In case of any special crisis, there is no alternative but to sell his ancestral land in the village.

Besides, Rezaul works for United Commercial Bank with a salary of Tk 40,000. Lives on Jasimuddin Road in Motijheel and is planning to marry off his two grown up daughters. His savings have also declined due to increase in expenditure as compared to his income.

Kamrul, a teacher at a private school, said that although the price of daily necessities has increased, his salary remains the same.

He said the area-based landlords' associations were setting arbitrary rent. Somewhere in addition to the association, the owners are raising the rent arbitrarily.













