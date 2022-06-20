Flood situation worsens



In Kamalganj upazila, heavy rains, onrush of upstream waters and landslides have broken the banks of River Dhalai making large nubmer of villages marooned in the upazila on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On Sunday, flood situation worsened in 18 districts. The affected districts are- Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Moulavibazar, Netrokona, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Tangail, Munshiganj and Shariatpur.

Meanwhile, fresh flood hit in Chandpur and Tangail's Kalihati upazila. The Chandpur town protection embankment has become vulnerable due to onrush of water from upstream

But, the overall flood situation worsened in the districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Moulavibazar, Kishoreganj, and Netrokona as the river water was continued to increasing in the districts. The local administration along with the support of Bangladesh Army, Navy and volunteers of various agencies have been conducting rescue operation to evacuate the flood victims marooned in different affected areas.

According to local administration, two people have died during the flood. Of them, one died from electrocution while another drowned in flood water. There is no report of any missing during the flood.

The FFWC forecast that flood situation in the Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours while water level of Teesta may remain near or above danger level in next 24 hours.

The flood condition may deteriorate in the low lying areas Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogra, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Sherpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur in next 24 hours.

According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, FFWC forecast that there is chance of medium to heavy or very heavy rainfall at places of

northern and north-eastern regions along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 48 hours.

While talking to reporters at his Secretariat office, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said on Sunday said that up to one lakh people have so far been evacuated from the flood-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. Nearly 40 lakh people have been marooned in the two districts in one of the worst floods in the region in memory.

The rain-fed deluge inundated 60 percent areas in Sylhet district and 90pc areas in Sunamganj district, he said, adding that at the directives of the Prime Minister the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Fire Service men are conducting the rescue operation. At least 32 boats of Army, 12 boats of Navy and four boats of Fire Service are conducting the rescue operation, he said.

Already 75,000 people have taken shelter in different centers in Sunamganj and 30,000 people in Sylhet.

The state minister claimed that the flood situation slightly improved in Sylhet while it remained static in Sunamganj district. Besides, the flood situation worsened in Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts and may worsen in northern parts of the country after Monday.

Referring to the weather report, he said flood water may start receding from Tuesday and it will continue for three more days as per the report of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

A flood protection embankment in Mirhamjani area in Kalihati of Tangail burst as Jamuna and Jhenai rivers are flowing above the danger level leaving many char and low-lying areas inundated on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The flood situation in north-eastern areas may improve, but it will turn worse in the adjacent northern parts of the country due to rise in water levels of Brahmmaputra and Teesta, he said.

The government has already allocated Tk 2.60crore for the flood-hit people in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts and Tk10 lakh, 100 metric tonnes of rice, 4,000 packets of dry foods were sent to the districts which have been flooded newly.

Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also provided another Tk 20 crore for the flood-hit people, said the minister, adding, a continuous supply chain is under process to maintain the disbursement of relief in the flood-hit areas.

Our correspondents from Sylhet and Sunamganj reports that flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj created a hint of a catastrophic humanitarian situation. Sylhet's communication with Sunamganj has been cut off. A large number of people have been sheltered in different shelters in the two districts.

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) opened 32 shelters in different parts of the city since Friday. Severe shortage of food or drinking water was seen in the shelters. The city corporation assigns local councilors to care, but in most cases, they are not seen. Sylhet City Corporation also failed to collect dried food.

Due to the inundation of flood waters in different parts of Sylhet city, it has become difficult to deliver food to the victims. Somewhere in Sylhet, the flood water has increased by one to one and a half feet and in some places the water level has decreased by the same amount.

The road connections of Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas and Sunamganj district are still closed with Sylhet divisional town. Till Sunday afternoon, flood waters in Sylhet metropolis, Jaintapur, Bishwanath, and Sylhet Sadar Upazilas decreased by one to one and a half feet. However, water is rising in Zakiganj, Kanaighat, and Fenchuganj Upazilas.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Jahangir Hossain said that although water level in the city has decreased a bit, 90 percent of the district is still under water. About 60,000 people in the district were taken to 220 shelters.

Officials say the army is conducting house-to-house rescue operations in Haor and other remote areas that have not yet moved to a safe distance.

The DC said that after the mobile connection was cut off on Friday, it was possible to launch the mobile network in a limited area with special arrangements.

Saeed Chowdhury, a senior meteorologist at the Sylhet Meteorological Office, said there was very little rain from morning till 5 pm. It rained from 2pm to 3:30pm. However, there is a possibility of rain at some time in the evening.

The overall flood situation still remained unchanged in the upazilas of Sunamganj despite recession of water levels in the district. As the incessant rainfall continues, the BWDB officials apprehend that the situation may be deteriorated again rising the water level due to the rainfall.

The local administration along with the support of Army, Navy and volunteers continue rescuing marooned people evacuating them from their houses and sheltering them to the flood shelters.

Our correspondent from Netrokona reports that inundating new areas, the flood situation worsened further in the district. The homesteads of local people were flooded leaving them no space for taking shelter at a dry place. The people have been suffering for space crisis to shelter their cattle and pet animals.

Mostly affected upazila of the district are Durgapur, Khaliajuri, Mohosnganj, Barhatta, Atpara, Madan and Kalmakanda. Some low-lying places of Sadar upazila were also inundated with the flood water.











Country's major rivers are still in rising trend. The Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma, Surma, Kushiyara, Teesta, Dharla, Dudkumar and all other major rivers may continue rising in next two days because of onrush of upstream waters and incessant rainfall in the districts, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).On Sunday, flood situation worsened in 18 districts. The affected districts are- Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Moulavibazar, Netrokona, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Tangail, Munshiganj and Shariatpur.Meanwhile, fresh flood hit in Chandpur and Tangail's Kalihati upazila. The Chandpur town protection embankment has become vulnerable due to onrush of water from upstreamBut, the overall flood situation worsened in the districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Moulavibazar, Kishoreganj, and Netrokona as the river water was continued to increasing in the districts. The local administration along with the support of Bangladesh Army, Navy and volunteers of various agencies have been conducting rescue operation to evacuate the flood victims marooned in different affected areas.According to local administration, two people have died during the flood. Of them, one died from electrocution while another drowned in flood water. There is no report of any missing during the flood.The FFWC forecast that flood situation in the Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours while water level of Teesta may remain near or above danger level in next 24 hours.The flood condition may deteriorate in the low lying areas Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogra, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Sherpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur in next 24 hours.According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, FFWC forecast that there is chance of medium to heavy or very heavy rainfall at places ofnorthern and north-eastern regions along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 48 hours.While talking to reporters at his Secretariat office, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said on Sunday said that up to one lakh people have so far been evacuated from the flood-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. Nearly 40 lakh people have been marooned in the two districts in one of the worst floods in the region in memory.The rain-fed deluge inundated 60 percent areas in Sylhet district and 90pc areas in Sunamganj district, he said, adding that at the directives of the Prime Minister the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Fire Service men are conducting the rescue operation. At least 32 boats of Army, 12 boats of Navy and four boats of Fire Service are conducting the rescue operation, he said.Already 75,000 people have taken shelter in different centers in Sunamganj and 30,000 people in Sylhet.The state minister claimed that the flood situation slightly improved in Sylhet while it remained static in Sunamganj district. Besides, the flood situation worsened in Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts and may worsen in northern parts of the country after Monday.Referring to the weather report, he said flood water may start receding from Tuesday and it will continue for three more days as per the report of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.Many areas in Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Moulvibazar and Habiganj district have been inundated in fresh flood while 70 upazilas in 12 districts were inundated by the flood water, he said.The flood situation in north-eastern areas may improve, but it will turn worse in the adjacent northern parts of the country due to rise in water levels of Brahmmaputra and Teesta, he said.The government has already allocated Tk 2.60crore for the flood-hit people in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts and Tk10 lakh, 100 metric tonnes of rice, 4,000 packets of dry foods were sent to the districts which have been flooded newly.Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also provided another Tk 20 crore for the flood-hit people, said the minister, adding, a continuous supply chain is under process to maintain the disbursement of relief in the flood-hit areas.Our correspondents from Sylhet and Sunamganj reports that flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj created a hint of a catastrophic humanitarian situation. Sylhet's communication with Sunamganj has been cut off. A large number of people have been sheltered in different shelters in the two districts.Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) opened 32 shelters in different parts of the city since Friday. Severe shortage of food or drinking water was seen in the shelters. The city corporation assigns local councilors to care, but in most cases, they are not seen. Sylhet City Corporation also failed to collect dried food.Due to the inundation of flood waters in different parts of Sylhet city, it has become difficult to deliver food to the victims. Somewhere in Sylhet, the flood water has increased by one to one and a half feet and in some places the water level has decreased by the same amount.The road connections of Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas and Sunamganj district are still closed with Sylhet divisional town. Till Sunday afternoon, flood waters in Sylhet metropolis, Jaintapur, Bishwanath, and Sylhet Sadar Upazilas decreased by one to one and a half feet. However, water is rising in Zakiganj, Kanaighat, and Fenchuganj Upazilas.Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Jahangir Hossain said that although water level in the city has decreased a bit, 90 percent of the district is still under water. About 60,000 people in the district were taken to 220 shelters.Officials say the army is conducting house-to-house rescue operations in Haor and other remote areas that have not yet moved to a safe distance.The DC said that after the mobile connection was cut off on Friday, it was possible to launch the mobile network in a limited area with special arrangements.Saeed Chowdhury, a senior meteorologist at the Sylhet Meteorological Office, said there was very little rain from morning till 5 pm. It rained from 2pm to 3:30pm. However, there is a possibility of rain at some time in the evening.The overall flood situation still remained unchanged in the upazilas of Sunamganj despite recession of water levels in the district. As the incessant rainfall continues, the BWDB officials apprehend that the situation may be deteriorated again rising the water level due to the rainfall.The local administration along with the support of Army, Navy and volunteers continue rescuing marooned people evacuating them from their houses and sheltering them to the flood shelters.Our correspondent from Netrokona reports that inundating new areas, the flood situation worsened further in the district. The homesteads of local people were flooded leaving them no space for taking shelter at a dry place. The people have been suffering for space crisis to shelter their cattle and pet animals.Mostly affected upazila of the district are Durgapur, Khaliajuri, Mohosnganj, Barhatta, Atpara, Madan and Kalmakanda. Some low-lying places of Sadar upazila were also inundated with the flood water.