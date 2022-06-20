Padma Bridge: Ray of hope for people of 3 districts   

The inauguration date of the Padma Bridge this month has created emotive feelings among the people of Southern and Western region of the country. People of various walks of life especially from Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur districts are gathering on the bank of the Padma every day to take a good look at the Padma Bridge--their dream bridge.

The bridge will be inaugurated on June 25 and people are counting the hours for that great moment to cross the Padma Bridge. Every day new visitors are coming from far and wide to see the Padma Bridge. They are talking and highlighting the various benefits of the bridge. Office goers of the three districts can go to the capital Dhaka in just an hour and a half and will return home in the afternoon after attending their offices. The residents of Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur working in Dhaka are expecting that to happen.

Common people are realising the benefits of the mega structure including easy transportation emergency patients to Dhaka for better treatment in a short period of time, ending of unbearable sufferings of ferry crossing, development of communication system and expansion of trade and commerce. Those who have sacrificed their ancestral land, home and hearth for the sake of the bridge their emotions are more intense.

After the launch of the bridge, the people of Shariatpur and Madaripur working in Dhaka will be able to work from their homes. They can return home in the afternoon after finishing their office work.

People concerned say that it takes more than 4 to 5 hours to reach Dhaka from Shariatpur now. Along with that, there are the risks and sufferings of crossing the river on ferries. If the bridge is opened, the people of Shariatpur will be able to reach the capital in just one and a half to two hours. On the one hand, the time will be saved and on the other hand, they will enjoy the time of staying at home. This will lead to economic expansion including trade and commerce.

Faruk Ahmed Talukder, President of Shariatpur District Bus Owners Association and Faruk Chowkidar, President of Shariatpur District Bus Transport Workers Union, said the launch of Padma Bridge would enable Shariatpur residents to reach Dhaka in just one and a half to two hours.

Riyad Hossain, a resident of Damudya upazila, who works in a private company in Dhaka, said, "I have been working in Dhaka for about 15 years. Due to the hassle in crossing the Padma River we do not come home except on two Eid holidays. We have to face untold sufferings in ferry ghats. It is very difficult to travel home with wife and children. I am thinking of shifting my family to my village home and start attending office from home on a daily basis after the inauguration of the Padma Bridge."

With the commissioning of the Padma bridge travel will be easy. It will be possible to travel to office and return home in a very short time. Many people including Abdus Salam, Ripon and Gias Uddin of Vedharganj upazila of Shariatpur said, "We have been thinking about it since the announcement of the construction of Padma Bridge that we will return home when the bridge is opened."












