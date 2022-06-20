

ONE Bank signs deal with Flair Technologies

ONE Bank Ltd recently signed an Agreement with Flair Technologies Limited to facilitate OK Wallet customers to purchase insurance packages of Bimafy. Under the agreement, both parties will work together towards removing cash friction and building digital eco system.OK Wallet customers can avail attractive and customized insurance packages like Motorcycle, Car, Travel, Accident, Health, Life etc. insurances of Bimafy exclusively through OK Wallet App, says a press release.A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of MFS of ONE Bank Limited and Alvi Nizam Nafi, Chief Executive Officer of Flair Technologies Limited signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.