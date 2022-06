BANKING EVENT

A 10 day-long foundation training course for newly recruited Officers on Overall Bank Management (3rd Batch) started at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI) on Sunday. Deputy Managing Director of the Bank Md. Shafiqur Rahman along with AIBTRI Director General Md. Abdul Awal Sarkar were present at the programme. In all 48 newly recruited Officers of the Bank are participating in the training.