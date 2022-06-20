

Premier Bank opens Hajj booth at Askhona Hajj Camp

Md Saiful Islam, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Motijheel Branch; Mohd. Jamil Hossain, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and PR Division; Rana Abdullah, EVP and Head of Mohakhali Branch and Md. Elias, SVP and Head of Islamic Banking Division and several branch managers attended the programme.

M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the bank said, "The Hajj booth will provide a variety of services to the pilgrims including Hajj Card, free passport endorsement, exchange of foreign currency, sharing of Hajj related information, etc."

A prayer held for the Hajj pilgrims' safety and health and for the bank's brighter future concluded the inauguration.





