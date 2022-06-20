BIDS economist against budget proposal to whiten black money

Economist Dr Nazneen Ahmed said giving a chance to bring back laundered money without proper application of the country's existing money laundering act is similar to acknowledgment of crime.

"The proposal in this year's budget to bring back laundered money by giving 7 per cent tax to the government should be canceled," she said.

Earlier, the process of whitening black money was not effective. There is no alternative to good governance for a strong economy. The decision to borrow money from local banks is the right decision in the current situation," she said.

Nazneen Ahmed, who has spent most of her career at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, the state-funded thinktank, came up with the observation while addressing a shadow parliament as chief guest on Saturday organised by Debate for Democracy in the capital's BFDC.

The Debate for Democracy chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron presided over the shadow parliament.

The economist said power tariff should not be increased in this post-Covid situation for one year as a hike in power, gas, and oil puts pressure on the people.

Islami University has defeated Jagannath University in the shadow parliament debate. Trophies and certificates have been distributed among the participants patronized by the United Commercial Bank Limited. UNB





















