Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:07 PM
BFIU says Tk 8.66b dirty money seized in July-April

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The latest annual data from the Swiss National Bank that deposits of Bangladeshi individuals and companies in Swiss banks has increased 55 percent in 2021 over the previous year is poised to fuel debate over Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's proposal to offer amnesty to money launderers, observers said.
It is not however clear if the funds of Bangladeshis in the secretive Swiss banks were smuggled out.
The authorities have seized Tk 8.66 billion in nine cases in the first 10 months of the outgoing fiscal year following reports by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit or BFIU tasked with preventing money laundering.
The BFIU said in a report that Tk 270 million of the seized funds has been put in the state coffers. It published the report at an event in Dhaka on Saturday to mark its 20 years in operation.
Md Kamal Hossain, an additional director at the unit, said recovering laundered money is a "complex process", adding that they wrote to the Swiss National Bank for information on funds smuggled out of Bangladesh.
Kamal said Bangladeshi individuals and companies deposit in the secretive  Swiss banks accounts increased by 55 percent to 871 million Swiss francs in 2021 year on year basis after falling for three years.
He said BFIU has received information on 67 Bangladeshi individuals and organisations from the Swiss National Bank. It forwarded the information to the law-enforcing agencies, the Anti-Corruption Commission and investigators of other agencies.
It also gathered information on 800 other individuals and organisations from different countries, Kamal said.
Money is smuggled out of Bangladesh mainly went to the US, the UK, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore and Europe, according to the report.
Without any specification, the report said authorities seized Tk 383.8 million following court orders in seven cases in 2020-21. A total of Tk 12.73 billion, seized in 63 money laundering cases, was submitted to the government coffer in the past five years.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir and the BFIU chief Masud Biswas were also present.
The groups working on good governance and prevention of corruption in Bangladesh allege that most of the money parked in the Swiss banks by Bangladeshis is earned illegally and laundered abroad.
Following its failure to recover laundered money from Swiss banks, the government was dragged to the High Court in 2021.
The court later ordered the authorities to make a list of the Bangladeshis who deposit money in the Swiss banks, and to report on steps to bring the funds back.
The secrecy preserved by the Swiss banks and their policy of not asking questions draw a huge number of wealthy customers from around the world.
The Swiss National Bank, however, publishes the country-wise data every year. The annual report gives a glimpse into how much the rich have deposited their money into the banks.    bdnews24.com


