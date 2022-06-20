Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daffodil Computers to digitise Al-Kabir Tech University mgmt

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Dr. Ahmed Al Wali, Managing Trustee and Founder, RTM Al-Kabir Technical University and Zafar Ahmed Patwari, General Manager of Daffodil Computers Ltd. exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective entities at the 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Tower on Monday.

Dr. Ahmed Al Wali, Managing Trustee and Founder, RTM Al-Kabir Technical University and Zafar Ahmed Patwari, General Manager of Daffodil Computers Ltd. exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective entities at the 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Tower on Monday.

Keeping pace with the global world developed, Bangladesh is moving ahead with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Following this, RTM Al-Kabir Technical University has taken the initiative to fully digitize their university management system.
In this regard university authority has signed a agreement with country's first publicly listed IT Company Daffodil Computers Limited (DCL), says a press release.
DCL is the IT solution partner for the full development and implementation of this integrated university management automation system. DCL- software and solutions based firm has a long experience of 32 years in IT and education management automation system.
Some of the notable modules of Daffodil Computers Limited's Software Solution Smart Edu ERP for the education sectors are: AI based Student Drop IU Report, e-learning, Course, Class, Registration, Tuition Fee, Weaver, Exam, / Admin Profile, Accounts, HR Management and many more solutions.All types of educational institutions including universities, schools and colleges will be able to digitize their institutions using this software solution to keep pace with the times.
In this regard an agreement signing ceremony between RTM Al-Kabir Technical University and Daffodil Computer's Ltd. was held at the 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Tower on Monday.
Dr. Ahmed Al Wali, Managing Trustee and Founder, RTM Al-Kabir Technical University and. Zafar Ahmed Patwari, General Manager of Daffodil Computers Ltd. signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.Daffodil Family Chairman Dr. Sabur Khan and CEO Mr. Mohammad Nuruzzaman and RTM Al-Kabir Technical University Founder and Chairman Dr. Ahmed Al Kabir, and other senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Flair Technologies
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank opens Hajj booth at Askhona Hajj Camp
Germany says will take emergency steps to meet energy needs
Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production
India’s Russian coal buying spikes as traders offer steep discounts
BIDS economist against budget proposal to whiten black money
India govt asks employees to opt for lowest air fare


Latest News
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Minor boy dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft