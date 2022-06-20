Daffodil Computers to digitise Al-Kabir Tech University mgmt



Dr. Ahmed Al Wali, Managing Trustee and Founder, RTM Al-Kabir Technical University and Zafar Ahmed Patwari, General Manager of Daffodil Computers Ltd. exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective entities at the 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Tower on Monday.

In this regard university authority has signed a agreement with country's first publicly listed IT Company Daffodil Computers Limited (DCL), says a press release.

DCL is the IT solution partner for the full development and implementation of this integrated university management automation system. DCL- software and solutions based firm has a long experience of 32 years in IT and education management automation system.

Some of the notable modules of Daffodil Computers Limited's Software Solution Smart Edu ERP for the education sectors are: AI based Student Drop IU Report, e-learning, Course, Class, Registration, Tuition Fee, Weaver, Exam, / Admin Profile, Accounts, HR Management and many more solutions.All types of educational institutions including universities, schools and colleges will be able to digitize their institutions using this software solution to keep pace with the times.

In this regard an agreement signing ceremony between RTM Al-Kabir Technical University and Daffodil Computer's Ltd. was held at the 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Tower on Monday.

Dr. Ahmed Al Wali, Managing Trustee and Founder, RTM Al-Kabir Technical University and. Zafar Ahmed Patwari, General Manager of Daffodil Computers Ltd. signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.Daffodil Family Chairman Dr. Sabur Khan and CEO Mr. Mohammad Nuruzzaman and RTM Al-Kabir Technical University Founder and Chairman Dr. Ahmed Al Kabir, and other senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.















