OPPO F21 fastest compatible 5G smartphone: BUET

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has acknowledged the OPPO F21 Pro 5G as the fastest compatible 5G phone of its segment in Bangladesh.

This was the first time in Bangladesh that a testing of such nature was conducted by BUET on a 5G smartphone. Proving all its capabilities, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G passed on all parameters, says a press release.

The following parameters of the test were included: Voice call capability (circuit switch based), Voice call capability using 5G data, Video call capability using 5G data, Data connectivity: 5G uplink, Data connectivity: 5G downlink, Data connectivity: 4G uplink, Data connectivity: 4G downlink, Wi-fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity and GPS functionality.

The OPPO F21 Pro 5G - consisting of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6nm 5G processor- was marked "Capable" under all parameters, with an overall comment stating: "The cell phone sets were found compatible for using in 5G cellular mobile networks". BUET also certifying the phone as the fastest compatible 5G phone of its segment in Bangladesh. The testing was conducted by experts at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) of BUET.

Liu Feng, Head of Brand, OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor said, "It brings us immense pleasure to have the brilliance in our devices proven beyond questions. Receiving this recognition from one of the leading institutions for engineering and technology in the country attests to the fact that OPPO delivers on its promises. OPPO F21 Pro 5G has already been welcomed by the fans and followers very warmly, and this testimony shall even boost it ahead".

The OPPO F21 Pro 5G, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6nm 5G processor supports super-fast internet 4G+ in locations with 4G network connectivity only. This featured, dubbed 4G+ by OPPO, ensures faster internet than any other smartphone with the same SIM card in the same bandwidth location. The F21 Pro 5G also comes with VoLTE", which stands for Voice over LTE. With this technology, users can concurrently send voice and data over the network without affecting the voice quality in VoLTE supported network.





















