

Wecon Properties to start new project at Amirbagh in Ctg

Dr Jahanara Begum signed the agreement as the land owner and Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, the managing director signed the agreement on behalf of P2P, of Wecon Properties Limited.

Director of Wecon Properties Architect Mehedi Iftekhar, P2P Chairman Sadman Syka Shefa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of P2P Mohammad Fahim, Head of Business and Operations Nazmul Bin Abedin (Rubayet), Senior Manager (Sales) of Wecon Properties Mohammad Masud Chowdhury and family members of the land owner were present on the occasion.

'Wecon JM South Lawn' multi-storey project in Amirbagh will have a total of 20 units having a full-fledged accommodation with all modern amenitiesincluding exclusive waiting lounge, infinity swimming pool, indoor games room, rooftop bar-b-que, walking lawn, gym, prayer room, indoor and outdoor games for children, library with reading facilities, indoor games with billiard table and car wash.

There are several projects of Wecon in the prime locations of Chattogram namely Project Shukrana in Panchlaish residential area, Project Rainforest in Chatteswari, Project Canopy in Katalgonj and Project Ikra Sholashahr No. 2 Gate, which are advancing fast. Wecon also has upcoming projects in Golpahar, Amirbagh and North Khulshi.













CHATTOGRAM, June 19: Wecon Properties Limited is going to start a new multi-storey project 'JM South Lawn' at Amirbagh in Chattogram under an agreement signed with the landowners on Thursday.Dr Jahanara Begum signed the agreement as the land owner and Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, the managing director signed the agreement on behalf of P2P, of Wecon Properties Limited.Director of Wecon Properties Architect Mehedi Iftekhar, P2P Chairman Sadman Syka Shefa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of P2P Mohammad Fahim, Head of Business and Operations Nazmul Bin Abedin (Rubayet), Senior Manager (Sales) of Wecon Properties Mohammad Masud Chowdhury and family members of the land owner were present on the occasion.'Wecon JM South Lawn' multi-storey project in Amirbagh will have a total of 20 units having a full-fledged accommodation with all modern amenitiesincluding exclusive waiting lounge, infinity swimming pool, indoor games room, rooftop bar-b-que, walking lawn, gym, prayer room, indoor and outdoor games for children, library with reading facilities, indoor games with billiard table and car wash.There are several projects of Wecon in the prime locations of Chattogram namely Project Shukrana in Panchlaish residential area, Project Rainforest in Chatteswari, Project Canopy in Katalgonj and Project Ikra Sholashahr No. 2 Gate, which are advancing fast. Wecon also has upcoming projects in Golpahar, Amirbagh and North Khulshi.