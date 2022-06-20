ICCB holds workshop on international trade payment



ICC Bangladesh Vice President A. K. Azad (4th from left), ICCB Banking Commission Chairman & AB Bank Chairman Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali (middle) attend ICC Workshop on International Trade Payment and Finance-Practice, compliance, operations & Legal analysis, among others at a city hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

At the workshop, ICC Bangladesh Vice President AK Azad handed over certificates among the participants at the workshop, participated by a total of 101 participants from 26 banks says a press release.

ICCB Banking Commission Chairman and AB Bank Chairman Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, ICCB Secretary General Ataur Rahman and Workshop Resource Person and Senior Vice President of Mutual Trust Bank ATM Nesarul Hoque, among others, attended the programme.











