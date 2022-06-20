|
ICCB holds workshop on international trade payment
International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB) held a workshop on 'International Trade Payment and Finance-Practice, compliance, operations & Legal analysis' at a hotel in the capital. Saturday.
At the workshop, ICC Bangladesh Vice President AK Azad handed over certificates among the participants at the workshop, participated by a total of 101 participants from 26 banks says a press release.
ICCB Banking Commission Chairman and AB Bank Chairman Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, ICCB Secretary General Ataur Rahman and Workshop Resource Person and Senior Vice President of Mutual Trust Bank ATM Nesarul Hoque, among others, attended the programme.