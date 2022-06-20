Italy's Eni takes stake in giant Qatar gas project

DOHA, June 19: Italian company Eni joined Qatar Energy's project to expand production from the world's biggest natural gas field on Sunday, days after Russia slashed supplies to Italy.

Eni will own a stake of just over three percent in the $28 billion North Field East project, Qatar Energy's CEO said.

Qatar announced France's TotalEnergies as its first, and largest, foreign partner on the development last week, with a 6.25 percent share.

More companies are set to be named.

"Today I'm pleased... to announce the selection of Eni as a partner in this unique strategic project," Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is also president and CEO of state-owned Qatar Energy, told a press conference in Doha.

The project's LNG -- the cooled form of gas that makes it easier to transport -- is expected to come on line in 2026. It will help Qatar increase its liquefied natural gas production by more than 60 percent by 2027, TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told AFP last week. AFP







