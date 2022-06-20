Printing inks maker Siegwerk wins Silver EcoVadis Medal

Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, has received the EcoVadis Silver Medal rating across all business units and regions.

Siegwerk's overall score is considered in the top 15 percent of companies in the manufacture of paints, varnishes and similar coatings, printing ink and mastics industry, says a press release.

This puts Siegwerk in a leading position with regards to sustainable business practices and solutions across the inks and coatings industry.

EcoVadis, with over 90,000 rated companies in its network, is the most trusted independent provider of business sustainability ratings. Given its prestige and reputation among suppliers and customers, a silver rating is an achievement for Siegwerk.

The EcoVadis methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO2600, covering 200 industries and more than 160 countries.

The EcoVadis assessment notes a particular strength in Siegwerk's environmental performance. This is driven from the company's strong sustainability management systems, emissions reductions targets, and circular packaging solutions developed and sold in the market.

The rating reflects the ambition Siegwerk sets in its 2025 sustainability initiative HorizonNOW. By 2025, seven ambitious targets are to be achieved, including carbon neutral scope 1 and 2 emissions and achieving 75 percent of sales from products and services enabling circular packaging. HorizonNOW, with its clear targets is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Siegwerk regards the EcoVadis score as an important benchmark to continue building on.

"The Silver Medal is a testimony to the effort and focus we have put on building a leading role in the realm of sustainable business practices in the inks and coatings industry. And we are proud of what the organization has achieved - while still striving for ever-increasing sustainability in our operations and with our up- and downstream value chain partners," said Alina Marm, Siegwerk's Global Head of Sustainability and Circular Economy.













