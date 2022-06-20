Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak textile, clothing exports up amid rise in global demand

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270

ISLAMABAD, June 19: Textile and clothing exports grew 28.26 per cent year-on-year to $17.62 billion in the first 11 months of this fiscal year (11MFY22), mainly on the back of a massive depreciation in the rupee's value and a steady rise in global demand. According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the year-on-year growth rate in May was 56.02pc, the highest monthly growth rate.
The PBS data showed that ready-made garment exports jumped 30.63pc in value and 49.70pc in quantity during July-May, while the exports of knitwear edged up 36.44pc in value but dipped 4.34pc in quantity. Bedwear exports grew by 21.68pc in value and 15.19pc in quantity.
Towel exports were up by 21.66pc in value and 7.17pc in quantity, whereas those of cotton cloth rose by 26.81pc in value and 7.14pc in quantity.
Among primary commodities, cotton yarn exports increased by 24.18pc, and those of yarn made from material other than cotton increased by 109.68pc. The exports of made-up articles excluding towels rose by 15.19pc, while those of tents, canvas, and tarpaulin dipped by 2.16pc during the period under review. During the review period, the export of art, silk, and synthetic textiles increased by 29.36pc.
Textile machinery imports increased 47.24pc year-on-year to $722.605 million in July-May, reflecting textile industry expansion or modernisation.
To bridge the shortfall in the domestic sector, the industry imported raw cotton in July-May value, which posted an increase of 25.28pc, while the import value of synthetic fibre posted a growth of 19.29pc, followed by the import of synthetic and artificial silk yarn, which posted a gain of 28.80pc during the months under review.
In 11MFY22, imports of used clothing increased by 46.90pc compared to the same period last year.
During the 11-month period, the country's overall exports posted a year-on-year growth of around 27.90pc to reach $28.87bn up from $22.57bn in the same period last year. The government has projected a target of $31bn for 2021-22.
The government has already unveiled a textile and apparel policy last month with various measures to promote production as well as quality of textiles and clothing. In the budget 2021-22, the government drastically reduced duties and taxes on the imports of several hundred raw materials to bring down the input cost of exportable products.
Liquidity issues were also resolved to a considerable extent by the timely release of refunds, customs rebates and the payment of cash subsidies.    Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Flair Technologies
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank opens Hajj booth at Askhona Hajj Camp
Germany says will take emergency steps to meet energy needs
Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production
India’s Russian coal buying spikes as traders offer steep discounts
BIDS economist against budget proposal to whiten black money
India govt asks employees to opt for lowest air fare


Latest News
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Minor boy dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft