Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:05 PM
Express delivery service Daraz Mart launched

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273
Business Desk

The country's largest e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), has recently launched 'Daraz Mart,' express delivery service to bring utmost convenience to its consumers.
Consumers can now avail of same-day delivery services from Daraz and grab their daily essentials and favorite products instantly!, says a press release.
The traffic congestion, unbearable heat, and overcrowded markets have made the overall shopping experience extremely hectic. Bearing these factors in mind, people are shifting to online shops to purchase their daily essentials.
However, online shops are usually unable to deliver on the same day and come with various limitations, such as pre-order-based deliveries that take a long time. Hence, Daraz has introduced Daraz Mart to make consumers' lives easy by allowing same-day delivery.     
With the largest assortment of products at a great value, Daraz Mart is the best solution for all grocery and daily essentials requirements. To avail of the same-day delivery, consumers have to place an order from 12AM to 11AM. After 11 am, the order will be delivered the next day.
Currently, Daraz Mart is available in Dhaka (North and south)and Chattogram (metro cities) for FBD Packages (warehouse packages) that are below 8 kg.
On this occasion, Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Daraz Bangladesh, said, "There is a fast-growing trend for both next-day and same-day delivery due to the thriving e-commerce industry. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, consumers require faster and more affordable delivery promises. This is why we have decided to introduce Daraz Mart to our consumers.
"The goal is simple- provide both instant delivery services so that consumers are satisfied with their entire shopping experience. We hope that people will largely benefit from the services provided by Daraz Mart and enjoy their shopping experience to the fullest."


