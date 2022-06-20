Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 June, 2022, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Bitcoin imperative for growth of e-comm in Bangladesh’

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank, the central bank of the South Asian country, has revealed plans to conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of introducing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) backed by blockchain technology.
Canada- based news portal CoinGeek offers the latest Bitcoin News and Blockchain Information.
Minister of Finance AHM Mustafa Kamal disclosed the plan before the Bangladesh parliament as part of the country's budget for the 2022-23 financial year.
According to Kamal, many countries worldwide are looking into CBDCs as viable alternatives to risky private digital currencies. The minister noted that the growth of the country's internet coverage and e-commerce sector has made it necessary to consider this alternative, adding that the main purpose of the CBDC will be to facilitate virtual transactions and encourage startups and e-commerce businesses.
"As a result of the time-befitting steps of the present government, the coverage of the internet and e-commerce in the country has increased tremendously. In this context, Bangladesh Bank will conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of introducing CBDC in Bangladesh," the minister said in his speech.
The feasibility study on a CBDC launch is part of a broader reform initiative the country's MoF and central bank have planned. Other programs include digitizing the country's public service, deepening financial inclusion, and maintaining stability in the financial sector.
Bangladesh has long encouraged the adoption of blockchain technology. Back in 2019, the government spent around $208 million to give 300 of its top graduates overseas scholarships to study emerging digital technologies. Among these, 100 were to study blockchain technology.
However, this interest in blockchain technology has not extended to digital currencies, which the government has remained skeptical of. According to BDnews 24, a local news outlet, several people have even been arrested for illegally using digital assets in the country.
Bangladesh is not the only country considering launching a CBDC in Asia. Across the continent, countries including its neighbor, Bhutan, have made significant progress in their CBDC launch projects.
Bhutan partnered with a leading blockchain company to explore the possibility of a digital ngultrum last year. At the time of the announcement, Bhutan's approach to digital currencies was praised as it contrasted with the course taken by El Salvador, which made Bitcoin legal tender.
China and India are also pursuing the possibility of a CBDC. China is notably one of the leaders in the field, having already carried out several tests of its e-CNY.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Flair Technologies
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank opens Hajj booth at Askhona Hajj Camp
Germany says will take emergency steps to meet energy needs
Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production
India’s Russian coal buying spikes as traders offer steep discounts
BIDS economist against budget proposal to whiten black money
India govt asks employees to opt for lowest air fare


Latest News
Steps to be taken to normalise power supply in Sylhet, other flood-hit areas: BPDB
Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling; more Kurigram, Gaibandha areas flooded
Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League
MP Bahauddin was requested humbly, not ordered: CEC
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
4 villages flooded in Feni as Muhuri river dam collapses
2 electrocuted in knee-deep water in Chattogram house
More rains likely in Sylhet, other divisions in 24 hrs
PM Hasina’s decision over Padma Bridge extra-courageous: Chinese envoy
Minor boy dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
Most Read News
Nato: Ukraine war could last 'for years'
Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India: Reuters
Assam, Meghalaya floods: 42 dead, 3 million affected
N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in Ukraine, kills one
Rodrigo Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president
India is becoming a Hindu-fascist enterprise
UN food agency cuts rations for refugees in east and west Africa
Europe swelters in record June heatwave
Sri Lanka troops open fire as protest over fuel turns to riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft