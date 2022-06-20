Govt expects to recover Padma Bridge cost in 35 years

The government expects to recover the Padma Bridge's construction cost in next 35 years through a "well calculated" toll rate, officials said on Sunday.

"The toll rate has been fixed in a calculated way so the cost of the country's biggest bridge could be recovered in next 35 years," an official of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) said.

He said the bridge was constructed with domestic financing, discarding foreign loans or grant of any type while the finance ministry provided BBA an amount of Taka 30,000 crore as credit, which "we will have to repay with one per cent interest rate in 35 years".

"We will have to repay the loan with one per cent interest in 140 quarterly installments," the official said adding that the toll rate was fixed also considering VAT and tax, and cost of bridge's management and maintenance alongside occasional river training.

A BBA statement later said an additional Taka 340 crore would be repaid against a loan of Taka 211 crore taken during the design work of the mega-structure.

It said vehicle operators using the bridge would have to pay on an average 50 per cent more than the fare they used to pay for ferry transportation.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) earned Taka 5.60 crore in November 2020 from ferrying vehicles in Mawa-Jajira route and the BBA took the figure as one of the baselines in fixing the Padma Bridge's toll projecting to collect Taka 8.65 crore monthly.

"But this may be an initial estimation and not enough to realise the cost of the bridge in 35 year" Padma Bridge Project's director Md. Shafiqul Islam told BSS.

He said vehicular movements would enhance and the toll rate would be reviewed time to time in the coming years to realize the expected amount "as it happened in the case of Bangabandhu Bridge.

BBA officials said Bangabandhu Bridge by now realized the construction cost ahead of the expected timeline.

According to a Detailed Economic and Financial Analysis in 2010, the monthly toll collection will eventually stand at Taka 133.66 crore and annually at Taka 1603.97 crore in coming years.

As per agreement for 35-year loan repayment the BBA will have to pay Taka 596.88 crore in the first year of launching vehicular movements through the bridge, which would be increased up to Taka 1475 crore annually.

According to government notification, the toll rate for a motorcycle is Taka 100, a car and a jeep is Taka 750, a pickup van Taka 1,200, a microbus Taka 1,300, a small bus (31-seat) Taka 1400, a medium bus Taka 2000, a large bus (3-axel).

Taka 1,600 has been fixed for a small truck (up to 5 tons), Taka 2,100 for a medium truck (5-8 tonnes) and Taka 2,800 for a truck weighing 8-11 tonnes, Taka 5,500 for a truck (up to Three-axel), Taka 6,000 for a trailer (four-axel).

The notification also said Taka 1,500 will be added to Taka 6,000 for each extra axel of a trailer over four-axel ones. -BSS





