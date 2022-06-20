Video
2-day gaining streak on profit booking Stocks break

Published : Monday, 20 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Business Desk

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on  Sunday halting a two0day gaining streak as the dominant small investors booked profit.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 19.26 points or 0.29 per cent to 6,406, after gaining 64 points in the past two days. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also fell 6.14 points to 1,397. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 2.0 points to 2,329 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, on the DSE dropped to Tk 8.95 billion, down 14.4 per cent from the previous day's one-month highest turnover of Tk 10.46 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 382 issues traded, 282 declined, 62 advanced and 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 29.98 points to 18,868 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 17.71 points to close at 11,312.
Of the issues traded, 196 declined, 63 advanced and 34 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 7.69 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth nearly Tk 242 million.


